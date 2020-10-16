What to do if you have lost your driving licence

If you've lost your driving licence you can apply online for a new one. Although you'll be charged £20 for a new one, the process couldn't be simpler.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Main_Licencecheck

If you’ve lost or misplaced your driving licence, you’ll need to apply for a new one. The process is the same for replacing a stolen, damaged or destroyed licence.

You should contact the police if you believe your licence has been stolen.

The paper counterpart to the photocard driving licence was abolished on 8 June 2015, so you won’t receive a new one as part of the process. The paper counterpart has no legal status and should be destroyed.

To begin the process of replacing a lost driving licence, visit the government website. You will need to provide your driving licence number, National Insurance number and passport number, if you know them.

You’ll also need to be a resident of Great Britain, not disqualified for any reason, and be able to provide addresses where you’ve lived for the last three years. The cost of a new driving licence is £20, which must be paid by Mastercard, Visa, Electron or Delta debit or credit card.

What you’ll need to apply for a replacement

Driving licences revoked on medical grounds

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will use your passport photo for your new driving licence if the following are true:

  • Your licence is due to expire within two years
  • You have a valid UK passport
  • You give permission for the DVLA to use your photo

You will be sent a form if a suitable electronic photo is not available.

The information you’ll need to provide

The process is simple. You will be asked for the following information:

  1. Name, address, date of birth and country of birth
  2. How long you have lived at your current address
  3. Driver number
  4. Telephone number, birth surname, mother’s maiden name, place of birth
  5. National Insurance number
  6. Passport number

If you find your old licence after applying for a replacement, you must send it to the DVLA.

The process for replacing a lost driving licence is different in Northern Ireland. Licences here are still made up of two parts: a plastic photocard and paper counterpart. You can replace a driving licence online.

Click here for motoring advice and information.

Related Articles

Advice

The best new car discounts

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Discounts of more than 20 percent are available on some of the UK’s most popular new cars, including the Nissan Qashqai and Seat Ibiza
Read more
Advice

Do speed cameras still need painted road markings?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The history of UK speed cameras dates back to 1992, when the first Gatso was installed in London. Do cameras still require road markings?
Read more
Advice

How to make a safe U-turn

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A U-turn involves making a 180-degree turn in the road, so you end up facing the opposite way. Here's how to make the manoeuvre safely.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Tesla delivers extended range and improved cabin for Model 3

Car News John Redfern - 0
Latest 2020 version of entry-level Tesla benefits from a number of detailed tweaks, intended to make it more efficient and user-friendly
Read more

7 cars up for AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2021 award

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Citroen, Dacia, Honda, Peugeot, Seat, Skoda and Toyota will battle it out for title of AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe in 2021
Read more

How to make a safe U-turn

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A U-turn involves making a 180-degree turn in the road, so you end up facing the opposite way. Here's how to make the manoeuvre safely.
Read more

Do speed cameras still need painted road markings?

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The history of UK speed cameras dates back to 1992, when the first Gatso was installed in London. Do cameras still require road markings?
Read more

News

Pothole-related breakdowns up by nearly two-thirds

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
RAC figures show pothole-related breakdowns went up by 64 percent in the first quarter of 2020, with the organisation rescuing 3,426 motorists.
Read more

Cars could be banned to aid social distancing

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has written to councils encouraging them to create car-free streets during the Covid-19 lockdown. And Brighton has already taken action.
Read more

This rare Marcos 1600 GT has become a rags-to-riches story

John Redfern - 0
After more than two decades of being left to rot outside, fully restored Marcos is now back up for auction on Bring a Trailer
Read more

Features

Highways England: in-car touchscreens can be unsafe

Ethan Jupp - 2
The chief exec of Highways England commented: "Clearly, we need to think about touchscreens with small, fiddly buttons... we don't like them from a safety perspective"
Read more

2016 Bugatti Chiron at the Geneva Motor Show

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
2016 Bugatti Chiron launched in Geneva to claim every production car ‘most’ record going...
Read more

The history of the Ford Focus RS: in pictures

admin - 0
How Ford's ultra-hot Focus has evolved in three generations (and many sets of tyres)
Read more

Reviews

How to stay awake when driving long distances

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Accidents caused by tiredness behind the wheel are 50 percent more likely to result in death or serious injury. Here's how to stay alert when driving.
Read more

London T-Charge: everything you need to know

Andrew Brady - 0
Sadiq Kahn's toxicity charge will be introduced on 23 October 2017
Read more

What is E10 petrol and should you use it?

Ethan Jupp - 0
The government wants to standardise E10 petrol in order to reduce CO2 emissions. However, the fuel could cause problems if used in older cars.
Read more

Advice

How to avoid low-speed car parking accidents

Ethan Jupp - 0
The car insurance industry estimates there are more than 1,000 low-speed collisions in the UK every day. And the average repair bill tops £1,500.
Read more

How smoking affects the value of your car

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Smoking in a car could cost you up to £2,000 at trade-in, warns a vehicle valuation specialist. And smoking with children in the car is illegal.
Read more

Motorists urged to ‘check it before towing it’

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Highways England is urging motorists to 'check it before towing it' following an incident in which a runaway trailer caused five miles on queues on the M25.
Read more