If you’ve lost or misplaced your driving licence, you’ll need to apply for a new one. The process is the same for replacing a stolen, damaged or destroyed licence.

You should contact the police if you believe your licence has been stolen.

The paper counterpart to the photocard driving licence was abolished on 8 June 2015, so you won’t receive a new one as part of the process. The paper counterpart has no legal status and should be destroyed.

To begin the process of replacing a lost driving licence, visit the government website. You will need to provide your driving licence number, National Insurance number and passport number, if you know them.

You’ll also need to be a resident of Great Britain, not disqualified for any reason, and be able to provide addresses where you’ve lived for the last three years. The cost of a new driving licence is £20, which must be paid by Mastercard, Visa, Electron or Delta debit or credit card.

What you’ll need to apply for a replacement

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will use your passport photo for your new driving licence if the following are true:

Your licence is due to expire within two years

You have a valid UK passport

You give permission for the DVLA to use your photo

You will be sent a form if a suitable electronic photo is not available.

The information you’ll need to provide

The process is simple. You will be asked for the following information:

Name, address, date of birth and country of birth How long you have lived at your current address Driver number Telephone number, birth surname, mother’s maiden name, place of birth National Insurance number Passport number

If you find your old licence after applying for a replacement, you must send it to the DVLA.

The process for replacing a lost driving licence is different in Northern Ireland. Licences here are still made up of two parts: a plastic photocard and paper counterpart. You can replace a driving licence online.

