Jeep Super Wagoneer transformed into Hemi-powered restomod

A rare example of what could be considered the original luxury SUV has been given a radical restomod makeover.

Only sold between the 1966 and 1969 model years, the Jeep Super Wagoneer brought enhanced luxury and comfort to the classic Wagoneer 4×4.

Standard features such as air conditioning, power brakes, power steering, and a push-button radio made the Super Wagoneer far more refined than its contemporary rivals.

Only 3,989 examples are believed to have been produced during its short production run, making the Super Wagoneer luxury SUV a genuine Mopar rarity today.

Vigilante, based in Johnson City, Texas, has now updated an example of the Super Wagoneer with modern technology and engineering.

A modern Hemi under the hood

The brief for Vigilante’s restomod was to retain the vintage aesthetics of the original Super Wagoneer, but give the vehicle a complete mechanical update.

A modern, naturally aspirated 392-cubic inch (6.4-liter) Hemi V-8 engine was the starting point. As used in various Mopar SRT-8 models, this gave the Super Wagoneer a healthy 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque.

For those who want even more, Vigilante can install a 707 horsepower supercharged Hellcat V-8, or even an 825 horsepower Viper V-10.

By comparison, the original Super Wagoneer made do with just 270 horses from its AMC V-8 engine.

Vigilante combined the new Hemi mill with a six-speed Tremec manual transmission, along with a custom four-wheel-drive system that uses a two-speed transfer case.

Baer six-piston brakes and Fox Racing coilover suspension with Eibach springs ensure the Super Wagoneer can stop and take corners with confidence.

Heritage with modern engineering

In contrast to the major mechanical overhaul, the exterior and interior of the Super Wagoneer look close to the 1960’s original.

Although the push-button radio remains, Vigilante has added Bluetooth connectivity. The air conditioning system has been updated, too.

A new center console was 3D-printed to look like the factory version, but also accommodate a new manual transmission. More 3D printing was used to transform the old warning lights into functional buttons.

On the outside, a chain mail effect replaces the woodgrain vinyl trim previously applied to the Super Wagoneer. Its alloy wheels and spinners are crafted from solid blocks of billet aluminum.

“This Super Wagoneer project embodies everything Vigilante stands for,” said Vigilante founder Daniel van Doveren. “It’s a celebration of automotive heritage, but it’s also a bold statement about what classic vehicles can become when you apply modern engineering and craftsmanship.”

Although this completed Super Wagoneer has been sold, Vigilante is able to replicate the build for new customers. Prices for the comprehensive makeover start from $295,000.

