Penske offers IndyCar racer rentals and a trip to the Indy 500

Penske Truck Rental has added a new vehicle option ahead of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. However, it isn’t the most practical choice.

Along with the variety of trucks and vans listed on the Penske website, a Dallara DW12 IndyCar racer is now available to “rent”.

Penske is keen to highlight the extreme performance offered by the IndyCar, which develops 800 horsepower and can reach 240 mph.

Thiat makes it substantially faster than any of the other rental vehicles. Having 0.026 cubic-feet of cargo capacity does limit its practicality, however.

Fast, but slightly impractical

Penske also notes the IndyCar will need to undergo seven seconds of maintenance every 40 to 50 miles.

Averaging four miles per gallon on E85 renewable fuel could also be a challenge. Having an IndyCar pit crew on hand could obviously help here.

Despite the sheer level of effort Penske Truck Rental has gone to with its wildly impractical IndyCar option, sadly there is no way to actually reserve a race car at your local depot.

Instead, Penske is using the IndyCar rental option to offer enthusiasts the chance to win a VIP trip to this year’s Indianapolis 500 race.

Fans can enter the “Rev Up Your Rental” contest now, detailing in 500 words what winning a trip to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing would mean to them.

Head to the ultimate fan destination

The two lucky winners of the Rev Up Your Rental competition will receive air travel, hotel accommodation, and VIP access to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500.

This will include track-side hospitality, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fox Sports TV compound, and even pre-race access to the starting grid of the hallowed circuit.

“Penske Truck Rental has always been about moving lives and businesses forward – and for true racing fans, the Indianapolis 500 is the ultimate fan destination,” said Kevin Malloy, senior vice president of rental at Penske.

“This new contest celebrates the stories that move us all, and we’re honored to help two passionate fans’ dreams come true of attending this legendary race and enjoying a VIP experience.”

The 110th Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 24 2026. This weekend sees the 2026 IndyCar Series head to California for the Long Beach Grand Prix.

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