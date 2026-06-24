Kia Sportage hits half-million UK sales landmark

Kia has sold its 500,000th Sportage in the UK, with the Korean firm’s most popular car still riding high in the sales charts.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

The Kia Sportage has clocked up its 500,000th UK sale, cementing its position as the firm’s best-selling model in Britain.

The half-millionth UK Sportage was sold by flagship Kia retailer GWR in Brentford. It was a GT-Line Hybrid model, finished in Blue Flame.

Kia UK president and CEO Paul Philpott called it “a landmark moment for Kia.”

Philpott continued: “The Sportage has become the UK’s favourite family SUV because it consistently provides what people want: quality and reliability they can trust, efficient and flexible powertrains, all housed in a thoughtful and stylish design.

“Its continued success shows the strength of our brand and the trust customers place in us.”

A good Sport-age

Along with being a Kia success story, the Sportage is also the UK’s best-selling SUV – a position it held in 2024 and 2025, too.

More than 115,000 Sportages have been sold in the past three years alone. And with over 21,000 registrations so far in 2026, the Kia is currently second in the overall best-seller rankings.

The Kia Sportage has now been on sale for 31 years in the UK, and 33 years overall. And its success isn’t just restricted to the these shores; it is also Kia’s most popular model in Europe and globally.

Generation game

The Kia Sportage initially went on sale in the UK in August 1995, after the first-generation model was revealed two years earlier in Seoul, South Korea.

The second-generation car was sold between 2004 and 2010, then the third between 2010 and 2016.

The fourth iteration of Kia Sportage was sold between 2016 and 2022, while the current, fifth-generation model arrived in January 2022. The Sportage marked its 30th anniversary in November 2023.

In July 2025, the current Kia Sportage was facelifted, with new front and rear styling, an updated interior and a simplified line-up of Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S.

All versions of the Sportage are available with either petrol or hybrid powertrains.

ALSO READ:

One pint of IPA could put motorists over drink-drive limit

Value of UK private numberplate market soars to £289m a year

Hay fever has made 1 in 3 drivers close their eyes at the wheel

spot_img
Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Stunning Morgan Midsummer Coupe by Pininfarina revealed

John Redfern - 0
Just nine examples of the coachbuilt Midsummer Coupe will be made by Morgan, making it even rarer than the roadster model.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 claims new Nurburgring lap record

Tim Pitt - 0
The celebratory Golf GTI has become the fastest front-wheel-drive production car around the legendary Nordschleife circuit.

2026 Renault Megane E-Tech gets new look and more EV range

John Redfern - 0
A larger 67kWh battery pack helps boost the range of the 2026 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to 310 miles. Here's what you need to know.

Drivers warned of ‘legal grey area’ over smartwatches

John Redfern - 0
New research by the RAC has found a third of drivers are at risk of breaking the law by using their smartwatch at the wheel.
spot_img