Barry Sheene’s title-winning 1977 Suzuki RG500 heads to auction

Barry Sheene’s 1977 championship-winning works Suzuki motorcycle is heading to auction next month.

Used by the late London-born rider to claim his second 500cc world title, the 1977 Suzuki RG500 XR14 will be for sale at the International Classic Motorcycle Show.

Being sold for the first time in almost 40 years, the Suzuki will be auctioned by Bonhams alongside 90 other special machines. These include motorcycles from the prominent Rex Judd Collection.

It represents one of just two RG500 XR14 chassis raced by Sheene during 1977, and the actual bike he crossed the finish line on to claim the championship.

Barry Sheene remains the most recent British rider to win a championship in the top class of Grand Prix or MotoGP competition.

An icon of British motorsport

Barry Sheene was an icon of motorcycle racing during the 1970s, with an image and reputation on a par with Formula 1 World Champion, James Hunt.

Despite Suzuki announcing plans to end motorcycle Grand Prix racing at the start of 1976, a last-minute deal put the Texaco-sponsored RG500 on the grid.

It would prove a wise decision, as Sheene won the 500cc class in the first three rounds, then added a further two victories later in the season. This gave him, and Texaco Heron Team Suzuki, the 500cc Grand Prix Championship.

Sheene would be even more dominant the following year. He won six of the 11 rounds, giving him the world championship title with a total of 107 points – 27 points ahead of his nearest rival.

The title-winning Suzuki RG500

Chassis 1201 was the motorcycle Barry Sheene used to claim his second 500cc Grand Prix title, instantly making it a piece of motorsport history.

By 1980, it was in the possession of Peter Agg, the chairman of UK importer Heron Suzuki GB. Agg had convinced the Japanese manufacturer to continue with Grand Prix racing, making him an important player in Sheene’s success.

In early 1987, chassis 1201 was acquired by its current vendor, who has stored it as part of a collection ever since.

Now on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years, the Suzuki RG500 has been given a pre-auction estimate of between £160,000 and £200,000.

A ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity‘

Ben Walker of Bonhams commented: “The sale of Barry Sheene’s 1977 World Championship-winning works Suzuki RG500 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the most discerning two-wheel collector.

“It represents a truly exceptional chance to acquire a fully documented works Suzuki RG500 XR14 and, crucially, the actual bike that Barry Sheene won the final race of the 1977 season on and therefore, the world championship. Machines of this calibre and importance rarely come onto the market, let alone one belonging to the late, great Barry Sheene.”

The Bonhams International Classic MotorCycle Show sale will take place on 26 April 2026 at the Staffordshire County Showground.

Other significant lots listed for auction include an MV Augusta ridden by Mike Hailwood and Giacomo Agostini.

