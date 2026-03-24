Rolls-Royce to launch ultra-exclusive Coachbuild Collection cars – and the first will be an EV

Rolls-Royce has announced an ultra-bespoke Coachbuild Collection, with the first car in the series due to be revealed next month.

Described as a ‘new proposition in super-luxury’, the Coachbuild Collection will consist of very limited-edition cars in exclusive body styles.

Those invited to buy a Coachbuild Collection car also gain access to a multi-year programme of events, which are tailored to each special vehicle.

The design and engineering of each Coachbuild Collection Rolls-Royce, along with the number to be made, will differ for each car.

Rolls-Royce will launch the Coachbuild Collection using its EV platform, following the success of the electric Spectre coupe.

A history of bespoke builds

Coachbuilding has been part of the Rolls-Royce story since the marque was first founded. In its early years, a completed chassis would be delivered to a coachbuilder to create bespoke bodywork according to the customer’s demands.

Founders Charles Rolls and Henry Royce had just one rule: that the proportions surrounding the radiator grille remained the same, to ensure each car could still be identified as a Rolls-Royce.

This tradition has continued into the modern era, with unique cars such as the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible (pictured above), which was unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2022.

Cars such as the Boat Tail were built for individual clients, with those who commissioned them entrusting the design process entirely to Rolls-Royce, instead of dictating the style.

The Coachbuild Collection will continue this approach, with participants giving Rolls-Royce the freedom to create limited-run vehicles.

A truly exclusive experience

Each Coachbuild Collection car will be fully homologated and road-legal. Rolls-Royce emphasises that they are designed to be driven.

Only the company’s best customers will be offered a Coachbuild Collection allocation, with invitations coming via the Rolls-Royce ‘Private Office’ network in Dubai, Seoul, Shanghai and New York, plus the Goodwood headquarters in West Sussex.

Those participating in the first Coachbuild Collection will gain exclusive access to see their new car being created.

This includes travelling to private test facilities to see the car being evaluated, along with visiting the design studios and workshops responsible for building it.

The ultimate expression of Rolls-Royce

The decision to make the first Coachbuild Collection car fully electric was apparently driven by enthusiasm from Rolls-Royce owners.

Many of those interested in being part of the Coachbuild Collection already own a Spectre, having been early adopters of the first Rolls-Royce EV. When surveyed, there was reportedly no contest for the choice of powertrain.

Chris Brownridge, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented: “Coachbuild Collection clients seek to experience at the absolute pinnacle of our craft. What we will reveal in April is an extraordinary expression of contemporary Rolls-Royce coachbuilding, extravagant and yet silent.”

The first Coachbuild Collection car will be officially unveiled next month. Come back to Motoring Research for an in-depth preview.

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