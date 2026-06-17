The Ineos Grenadier 4×4 could become a military vehicle for the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), thanks to a new partnership.

A collaboration between Ineos Automotive and military vehicle specialists SMT Defence and NMS UK could see the Grenadier adapted for MoD use.

Known as ‘Team Grenadier’, the partnership aims to meet the requirements of the MoD’s Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) programme, which aims to modernise the British Army’s current fleet of vehicles.

The LMV programme is seeking options to replace the army’s ageing Pinzgauer trucks, along with its Land Rover 90 and 110 Wolf models.

It could mean the Ineos Grenadier ends up replacing the original Land Rover Defender that inspired its creation in the first place.

A British defence collaboration

With its ladder-frame chassis and permanent all-wheel drive, Ineos believes the Grenadier is well suited to adaptation for military service.

SMT Defence has experience in the design and delivery of ‘mission-critical vehicles for elite and specialist military users’.

In addition, NDS UK is noted as having a ‘global reputation in armoured and protected platform development’.

All of this expertise could transform the Grenadier platform into the basis for the MoD’s next Light Mobility Vehicle.

Mike Whittington, chief commercial officer at Ineos Automotive, said: “A defining advantage of the industrial collaboration is its British ownership, onshore assembly and local supply chain.

“It brings strategic benefits in operational independence and resilience with security and regulatory alignment – delivering on the MoD’s core objectives. Grenadier’s unrivalled capability and inherent strength provide an obvious starting point for mission-critical transport.”

A multi-purpose 4×4

Military service with the British Army would be the latest in a line of important deployments for the Ineos Grenadier.

Earlier this year, the Spanish National Police bought 10 examples of the robust 4×4 for its fleet, following an arduous tender process.

A five-year partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution also saw the first 20 Grenadier station wagons delivered to the charity.

The recent Monaco Grand Prix was an opportunity for eagle-eyed F1 fans to see one of the five custom Quartermaster Chassis Cab models in use around the circuit.

Ineos was appointed by the Automobile Club of Monaco as the official emergency services supplier for its motorsport season.

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