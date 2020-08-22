How to stay awake when driving long distances

A fifth of road accidents are caused by driver fatigue. So perhaps it’s no surprise that a third of UK drivers are scared of driving in the dark.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), tiredness and drowsiness are factors in up to 25 percent of fatal and serious injury accidents.

Just as worrying is the fact that these types of crashes are 50 percent more likely to result in death or serious injury. That’s because because a driver who has fallen asleep cannot take action to reduce the impact.

RoSPA says accidents caused by tired drivers are most likely to happen:

On long journeys and on monotonous roads, such as motorways

Between 2am and 6am

Between 2pm and 4pm (especially after eating or drinking just one alcoholic drink)

After a night of interrupted or less sleep

After drinking alcohol

If taking medicines that can cause drowsiness

After working long hours or a night shift

How to spot the signs

It’s important to recognise the signs of tiredness. Failure to do so could result in an accident caused by reduced reaction times, decreased attention levels and an inability to judge risks.

Symptoms include:

Yawning or rubbing your eyes

Frequent blinking

Daydreaming

Trouble remembering the last few miles driven

Missing exits or traffic signs

Drifting from your lane

How to stay awake when driving

Not getting behind the wheel when tired is a good place to start, but the following tips will help you stay awake:

Prevent tiredness : make sure you get between seven and eight hours of sleep the night before you drive. If you’re regularly feeling tired, even after a full night’s sleep, arrange to see your doctor.

: make sure you get between seven and eight hours of sleep the night before you drive. If you’re regularly feeling tired, even after a full night’s sleep, arrange to see your doctor. Plan ahead : design your journey to allow you to take regular rest breaks, especially if you’re driving during peak tiredness times.

: design your journey to allow you to take regular rest breaks, especially if you’re driving during peak tiredness times. Minimise the risk : plan to stop at a motorway services for a quick rest. Arrange to share the driving with a friend or family member. Coffee will help, but it’s NOT a solution to tired driving.

: plan to stop at a motorway services for a quick rest. Arrange to share the driving with a friend or family member. Coffee will help, but it’s NOT a solution to tired driving. Stay cool: excessive use of in-car heating will make you feel sleepy. Keep the car comfortably cool and open the windows to get some fresh air.

Highway Code rule number 91 also states that a minimum break of at least 15 minutes after every two hours of driving is recommended.

