Merging in turn or jumping the queue? A motorist’s guide

‘Merge in turn’. You will have seen the signs at the end of a two-lane section of road, but how many of us actually merge as requested?

It would be nice to believe that we’re all wonderfully polite and follow the ‘zipper merge’ without fuss or bother. But anecdotal evidence suggests this isn’t entirely true…

How many times have you seen a lorry driver move across to block the two lanes, resulting in two lines of heavy traffic behind the trailer and an entirely clear lane ahead of the cab?

Or, in what appears to be an example of Britain’s obsession with queueing, a long line of drivers waiting in one lane, scratching their noses and Snapchatting their mates, while the other lane lies empty, save for a few crows and some discarded packaging from Greggs.

There is a third method, which involves hurtling along the asphalt equivalent of the Mary Celeste, only to barge in at the last minute. According to social media – so often the voice of common sense, balance and reason – this method invariably includes an Audi of some sort.

But aside from the retina-burning LED lights and apparent lack of courtesy, isn’t Mr or Mrs Audi actually doing the right thing?

The zip merge saves time

‘Zip merging’ or the ‘zipper merge’ originated from the United States as a traffic flow measure designed to ease congestion when a road narrows from two or more lanes to one. In simple terms, drivers should merge at the point of closure, rather than forming a single line as soon as possible.

A 2008 study conducted by Ken Johnson, a state work zone engineer in Minnesota, found that the length of the queue is reduced by up to 50 percent when drivers merge in turn. He also argued that because everyone is ‘equally disadvantaged’ by the queue, there’s less chance of a driver experiencing road rage. Sounds compelling enough.

And yet, on today’s commute, you’re likely to find some motorists shaking their heads and tutting to themselves as an Audi driver (other German brands are available) shows a total disregard for the rules of the road and our nation’s reputation for politeness.

But while the terribly polite and courteous driver sits behind the wheel of their Hyundai/Skoda/Kia/Suzuki/Lexus (delete as applicable), it is they who have failed to observe the guidance of the Highway Code. Not to mention missing the first 20 minutes of Pointless.

Recommended by the Highway Code

In the section marked ‘Lane discipline’, rule 134 of the Highway Code states: ‘You should follow the signs and road markings and get into the lane as directed. In congested road conditions, do not change lanes unnecessarily.

‘Merging in turn is recommended but only if safe and appropriate when vehicles are travelling at a very low speed, e.g. when approaching roadworks or a road traffic incident. It is not recommended at high speed.’

On the subject of merging in turn, can’t we show a little joined-up thinking? If nothing else, you might get home in time to see the first round of Pointless. And if you do it, other drivers might follow your lead – and before you know it we’ll be a nation of zip-mergers.

Then we can turn our attention and anger to middle-lane hoggers instead…

