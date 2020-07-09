Caravan holidays: here’s what you can legally tow this summer

The ongoing coronavirus crisis means many have cancelled plans for holidays abroad this summer – opting for a UK break instead.

If you plan to tow a caravan (or indeed a trailer, such as a boat), you must check your driving licence to see what you’re legally entitled to tow.

The rules are different depending on when you passed your driving test, as explained below.

If you passed your test BEFORE 1 January 1997

In general, if you passed your driving test before 1 January 1997, you can drive a vehicle and trailer combination up to 8,250kg maximum authorised mass (MAM).

Check your licence using this link to confirm.

If you passed your test on or AFTER 1 January 1997

If you passed your test on or after 1 January 1997, you can drive a car or van up to 3,500kg MAM towing a trailer of up to 750kg MAM.

You can only tow a trailer OVER 750kg if the combined MAM of the trailer and towing vehicle is no more than 3,500kg.

There are further size restrictions for trailers that can be towed by motorists who passed their test on or after 19 January 2013

If unsure, use this online tool to find out what you can and can’t tow.

Motorhome restrictions

If you passed your test before 1 January 1997, you can tow a motorhome weighing up to 7,500kg. If you passed after that date, you can drive a motorhome up to 3,500kg.

Harvey Alexander, director of marketing at the Caravan and Motorhome Club, said: “There’s been a significant rise in the number of people choosing to spend their holidays caravanning.

“Leisure vehicles provide a fantastic way to explore parts of the country you may have never experienced before, and it’s very important to us that we do all we can to help holidaymakers do so safely and legally.”

ALSO READ:

What to do after a car accident

How to save money on motoring

Petrol, diesel or hybrid – which car is best for you?