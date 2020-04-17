You could own an Audi R8 for less than the price of a family hatchback

Proving that you really can live a champagne supercar lifestyle on a prosecco budget, say hello to this 2008 Audi R8.

Listed for sale in the H&H Classic Motor Auction, set to be held behind closed doors at the end of this month, this could be a mid-engined bargain.

With an estimated sale price of between £24,000 and £28,000 before fees, this V8-powered sports car could cost less than a new Audi A3 hatchback.

A bargain both then and now

Whilst most people are likely to buy that hypothetical A3 using new car finance, it is still a reminder of just how much car is on offer for the money here.

Launched in 2006, the first-generation Audi R8 was regarded as something of a bargain given the performance on offer.

This particular 2008 R8, fitted with the 4.2-litre V8 engine, would have cost the original owner in excess of £77,000 before the temptation of the options list.

Natural aspiration all the way

The naturally aspirated V8 engine in the R8 is a relative of the unit found in the contemporary RS 4 model. Audi changed it to a dry-sump configuration, but the power output of 414 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque remained the same.

Combined with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system, the R8 was capable of accelerating from 0-62 mph in 4.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 187 mph. Certainly quicker than a new A3.

This example comes with the six-speed R-Tronic automated manual transmission. Developed from a Lamborghini unit, it was criticised when new for sometimes being jerky when driven in traffic.

Later models gained a newer seven-speed dual-clutch unit instead.

Practical modern classic

Gearbox aside, there is plenty to like about this R8. The combination of Daytona Grey with a lighter ‘sideblade’ detail looks relatively subtle. A red leather interior adds contrast, along with a hint of supercar dramatics.

Having had three owners from new, this R8 has covered a total of 65,000 miles. That does mean the winning bidder will be able to use their supercar without the guilt of adding more miles.

A full service history is noted as being present, along with all recall work undertaken. The previous three MOTs were passed without issue, with a rear fog light being the only problem noted in 2017.

Stay at home, still buy a supercar

As an alternative to the ubiquitous Porsche 911, the original Audi R8 goes a long way towards the usable everyday sports car. Whilst it may be the previous-generation model, this example is still likely to impress on the road.

The H&H Classic Motorcar Auction will take place on Wednesday 29th April. To comply with Coronavirus precautions, bids can only be placed by telephone or online.

Other lots listed for sale include a 1982 Ford Fiesta XR2 in time-warp condition, along with a 1949 Land Rover Series I, and a breakdown truck first used in the Mersey Tunnel.