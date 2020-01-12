Bid to win this SEMA-built 1966 Ford Bronco in a charity auction

Ford Bronco fever continues amongst enthusiasts, as the reveal of the all-new model gets ever closer.

Whilst buyers have been busy snapping up classic examples, now there is a chance to purchase a unique custom Bronco and help a charity.

Auction website Bring a Trailer is currently featuring the sale of a special 1966 Bronco, which appeared at the world-famous SEMA Show in 2019.

The story of this Bronco began when the WD-40 Company, of eponymous lubricating spray fame, found the classic SUV in Florida.

In need of restoration, WD-40 sponsored the Bronco build process, with the work itself being undertaken at SEMA’s very own in-house garage.

With 15,000 sq ft of space, and filled with close to $2 million of equipment, the SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, CA was the perfect place to turn the Bronco into a reborn hero. The build took three years, with meticulous attention to detail paid.

Marking the biggest change to the Bronco was the introduction of a brand-new Ford 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine. The same unit as used in the F-150 pickup truck, here the turbocharged gasoline engine produces 375 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque.

Helping fit the EcoBoost engine into the Bronco is custom pipework from GReddy, connected to an Mishimoto intercooler. The engine cover itself is also a custom item, whilst the dual-exit exhaust system was supplied by MagnaFlow.

A six-speed automatic transmission is connected to Tom Wood’s custom driveshafts and Currie Enterprises axle, sending power to all four wheels. A Dana 44 differential is fitted to the front axle, with a Ford 9-inch item at the rear.

A 5-inch suspension lift comes courtesy of a Skyjacker kit, along with other components supplied by Hellwig and Solo Motorsports. American Racing wheels have 35-inch Toyo tires mounted on them, with Wilwood brakes hiding behind them.

Bodywork repairs were undertaken, with the Bronco being repainted in the distinctive blue color. A six-point roll cage, new exterior trim, and a powered side steps have been fitted in the transformation.

Inside, the Bronco now has seats covered tan leather with contrasting inserts. Piping inspired by WD-40 colors is also present, along with instruments wearing the WD-40 branding. An NRG Innovations wood-rimmed steering wheel has been fitted, too.

The modifications have created a classic SUV good enough to star at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and produced a deeply desirable machine.

This will hopefully result in an impressive sale price, with all proceeds being donated to the Childhelp non-profit organization. Bring a Trailer will also donate the buyer’s fee to the charity as well.

Bring a Trailer bidders have already shown their interest in the Bronco, with many more bids expected before the auction ends on Monday, January 13th.