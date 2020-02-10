Replacement for notorious A428 ‘Black Cat’ roundabout gets public support

The public has voiced its support for proposals to replace the Black Cat roundabout with a new junction linked to a ten-mile stretch of dual carriageway.

A notorious congestion hotspot, including the Black Cat, is the last single-carriageway section of road between Milton Keynes and Cambridge. The ten-mile stretch would link the new junction with a redesigned Caxton Gibbet junction.

Eight-eight percent of those who responded to the public consultation, including 2,500 programme attendees, 925 detailed responders, and thousands more online, gave their support for the new stretch of dual carriageway. Eighty-six percent approved of a new Black Cat junction, linking the A1 and A428 with free-flowing traffic. The general consensus was that the new carriageway and amendments would reduce journey times and traffic on local village roads.

Summary of responses

88 percent either support or strongly support the proposals for the alignment of the new dual carriageway.

86 percent either support or strongly support the proposals for the refined design of the Black Cat junction.

79 percent either support or strongly support the proposals for the Cambridge Road junction.

81 percent either support or strongly support the proposals for the Caxton Gibbet junction.

73 percent either support or strongly support the proposed changes to the existing A428 junction at Eltisley.

67 percent either support or strongly support the proposed route for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

“People across the region have expressed strong support for this project that will help to transform one of the East of England’s busiest sections of road,” said Lee Galloway, Highways England A428 programme lead.

“It will not only play a vital role in saving commuters up to 90 minutes on their journeys each week, but also help to unlock economic benefits for the area. We’ll now continue to develop the project design to make sure we maximise the benefits of the scheme while minimising the impacts on communities, drivers and the environment.”

Planning first, construction in 2022, opening in 2025/2026

Highways England will apply for planning consent this summer, following a concrete plan being fully ratified. Construction is planned to begin in 2022, and Highways England “remain[s] committed to opening the new road in 2025/26”.