How to drive past horses safely on the road

Most car drivers understand the need to pass a horse ‘wide and slow’. Unfortunately, for some motorists, the message doesn’t seem to have got through.

Statistics from The British Horse Society reveal 58 horses died and 97 were injured on UK roads in 2024. A total of 80 people were injured, too. Some 3,118 incidents were reported to the equine charity over the 12-month period, with 81 percent due to vehicles passing too closely.

The deaths and injuries come despite new Highway Code guidance for equestrians, introduced in 2022. This states that vehicles must pass horses at no more than 10mph, and at a minimum distance of two metres.

The British Horse Society outlines four simple steps to take when passing a horse on the road:

Slow down to a maximum of 10mph

Be patient – DO NOT sound your horn or rev your engine

Pass the horse wide and slow, allowing at least a car’s width between your vehicle and the horse if possible.

Drive slowly onwards

‘Expect the unexpected’

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart has also issued advice on how to pass a horse safely on the road. It says drivers should expect the unexpected, and give the horse and rider plenty of room.

Jaimi McIlravey, a horse rider and digital content executive at IAM RoadSmart, said: “Please continue to be careful when driving close to horses. From personal experience, it’s not always a car that will spook a horse.

“You may be driving safely with enough gap between yourself and a horse and rider. However, something else may scare them, so be sure to stay alert.”

How to overtake a horse safely

Here are some easy-to-follow tips for passing a horse or group of riders on the road:

Slow down and hold back. The rider will indicate whether it is safe to approach and overtake. If they don’t, stay at least three car-lengths behind and be careful to not move into this space. Be prepared to slow down further or stop – any sudden movements or loud noises could upset the horse

Take extra care on rural roads – a horse could be around the next corner

Allow at least a car’s width when passing a horse and stick to a 10mph maximum, as stated in the Highway Code

On a narrow lane, where there isn’t enough room to pass a horse, the rider may decide to trot to the nearest gateway or grass verge. Do not accelerate to match the trot – stay back

If you see two riders side by side, it might be for safety reasons. Give them some consideration

Keep an eye out for signals from the horse rider

Accelerate gently when passing the horse and when moving away

If you are approaching a horse from the other side of the road, slow down and consider the use of hazard warning lights to alert any drivers behind you.

Above all, be patient and respectful. Saving a few seconds off your journey could endanger the life of a horse and its rider.

ALSO READ:

How to drive safely with dogs in your car

Know your APR from your PCP: an easy guide to car finance jargon

Young Driver training tested: helping kids be safer on the road