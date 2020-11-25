Revealed: the most expensive cities for car insurance

Liverpool is named as the UK's most expensive city for car insurance. There's better news for motorists living in Scotland, though.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
car insurance quote

Liverpool is the most expensive UK city for car insurance, according to new research. On average, motorists in the city pay £884.51 for cover, making Liverpool more expensive than London.

The data shows that large English cities attract the highest premiums. This isn’t surprising, given the population density, traffic and crime figures in places such as Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham. Indeed, these cities fill the top three slots on the list of expensive car insurance.

Arguably the biggest surprise is that London doesn’t finish higher. Drivers in the capital city pay, on average, £725.60 for cover. That leaves London in fifth place, sandwiched between Bradford (£736.77) and Sheffield (£713.03).

There’s better news for motorists north of the border, with Scottish cities accounting for six of the top 10 least expensive cities for car insurance.

Aberdeen is the cheapest, with an average quote of £309.14 per annum. Perth, Inverness, Dundee, Stirling and Edinburgh were the other Scottish cities to make the list.

Scotland 'should ban non-electric cars in cities by 2030'

Jessica Potts of BookMyGarage.com, the company behind the research, said: “Location is one of the most important factors determining car insurance costs. The majority of claims occur within just five miles of the driver’s home, so residing in areas with higher theft and accident rates impacts premiums.

“While the research shows what a typical driver in these locations can expect to pay, it doesn’t cover every eventuality. Some may find their circumstances produce different results. The study does give us an intriguing insight into the regional difference across the UK – it is certainly good news for some.”

The most expensive cities for car insurance (average quote)

  1. Liverpool: £884.51
  2. Manchester: £848.97
  3. Birmingham: £738.67
  4. Bradford: £736.77
  5. London: £725.60
  6. Sheffield: £713.03
  7. Nottingham: £709.44
  8. Salford: £708.68
  9. Belfast: £699.13
  10. Preston: £640.16

The least expensive cities for car insurance (average quote)

  1. Aberdeen: £309.14
  2. Perth: £324.64
  3. Truro: £325.20
  4. Inverness: £339.42
  5. Winchester: £347.10
  6. Swansea: £347.59
  7. Dundee: £354.28
  8. Hereford: £360.00
  9. Stirling: £373.52
  10. Edinburgh: £374.83

Click here to see the list in full. Alternatively, click here for some surprising ways to cut the cost of your car insurance.

Related Articles

Car News

Green number plates to go live on 8 December 2020

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
New and used zero-emission cars may use number plates with a green flash from 8 December 2020, the Department for Transport has confirmed.
Read more
Car News

Peugeot launches PCP car finance with insurance and servicing included

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Peugeot's new PCP Plus finance scheme is a four-year Personal Contract Purchase plan that includes two years of servicing and insurance.
Read more
Car News

‘Shocking’ rise in drivers caught speeding during lockdown

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Government data released today shows that the first lockdown led to a ‘shocking’ rise in the number of drivers exceeding the speed limit.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Hybrid car sales to continue until 2035

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government confirms that sales of full hybrid vehicles will continue until 2035, five years after the ban on new petrol and diesel cars.
Read more

‘Shocking’ rise in drivers caught speeding during lockdown

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Government data released today shows that the first lockdown led to a ‘shocking’ rise in the number of drivers exceeding the speed limit.
Read more

Official figures show car use down 30% in second lockdown

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Road use is down 30 percent in the UK's second 2020 lockdown, as travel restrictions continue to have an impact on car use and traffic.
Read more

How to secure your car with an OBD port locking device

Advice John Redfern - 0
Criminals are consistently using high-tech equipment to steal cars. This is how to stop your On-Board Diagnostics port being exploited.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Green number plates to go live on 8 December 2020

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
New and used zero-emission cars may use number plates with a green flash from 8 December 2020, the Department for Transport has confirmed.
Read more

Peugeot launches PCP car finance with insurance and servicing included

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Peugeot's new PCP Plus finance scheme is a four-year Personal Contract Purchase plan that includes two years of servicing and insurance.
Read more

Land Rover Defender thefts on the rise AGAIN

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Thefts of Land Rover Defenders are increasing. At least four Defenders thefts a week were being reported to NFU Mutual earlier this year.
Read more

Features

How to take better car photos on Instagram

Ethan Jupp - 0
Pro photographer Julian Calverley has teamed up with Skoda to offer some tips on how to shoot cars
Read more

Win on Sunday, sell on Monday: the coolest motorsport special editions

John Redfern - 1
From ‘The Schumacher’ Ferrari 488 GTB to the Renault Clio Williams, many road cars have bathed in the glory of motorsport success. Here are some of the best
Read more

The fastest production cars in the world

Ethan Jupp - 1
As controversy and costs swell around the HS2 high-speed rail project, we reveal the supercars that better its suggested 225mph top speed
Read more

Reviews

Polestar 1 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
The Polestar 1 is a 600hp carbon-bodied plug-in hybrid designed to get this new brand noticed. Are you paying attention yet?
Read more

Ford Focus ST (2019) review

Tim Pitt - 1
The Ford Focus ST edges closer to RS performance with 280hp, adaptive dampers and a Track mode. Does it share the smaller Fiesta's brilliance?
Read more

Ford GT (2017) review

Tim Pitt - 2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more

Advice

How to avoid low-speed car parking accidents

Ethan Jupp - 0
The car insurance industry estimates there are more than 1,000 low-speed collisions in the UK every day. And the average repair bill tops £1,500.
Read more

The UK’s most reliable company cars

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Fleet News reliability survey uses data from 700,000 company cars
Read more

Is my car insurance valid if I drive during a red weather warning?

Andrew Brady - 0
We answer whether you remain insured if you fail to heed Met Office weather warnings for snow
Read more