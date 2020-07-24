Volkswagen launches new United value edition range

Volkswagen has introduced a new United edition that adds value to the Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc model lines.

The firm says the combination of extra equipment and revised prices brings up to £1,760 of added value over the regular SE trim they’re based on.

Prices actually undercut both Match and SE variants for each model:

Polo United – prices from £17,350

T-Cross United – prices from £20,410

T-Roc United – prices from £23,550

United models are marked out by unique ‘United’ badging and door sill protectors, and ‘Dublin’ alloy wheels in either 15-inch, 16-inch or 17-inch diameter, depending on the model.

Volkswagen also adds standard voice control and a Winter Pack – that’s heated front seats and a low washer fluid level warning light.

All United versions have unique grey and blue seat upholstery, stainless steel pedals, front and rear carpet mats and unique trim inlays.

Like they cars they’re based on, they all get smartphone mirroring and a leather steering wheel.

On top of all this, the Polo United adds 8.0-inch Discover Navigation touchscreen infotainment, automatic headlights, auto wipers and an auto-dim rear-view mirror.

Meanwhile, the T-Cross United and T-Roc United have heated windscreen washer jets and rear tinted glass; the T-Cross United adds front and rear parking sensors, while the T-Roc United gets puddle lights that shine a ‘United’ logo onto the ground when the door is open.

The engine range is all-petrol, with two choices offered with each United model:

Polo United engines: 1.0 Evo 80 or 1.0 TSI 95

T-Cross United engines: 1.0 TSI 95 or 1.0 TSI 115

R-Roc United engines: 1.0 TSI 115 or 1.5 TSI Evo 150

“The United models,” said Volkswagen UK head of marketing Sarah Cox, “represent considerable value savings, with their affordable pricing positions and generous equipment boosts.”

ALSO READ

The cheapest new cars on sale

MG ZS SUV updated for 2020 including new smartphone tech

Best used SUVs for £300 a month