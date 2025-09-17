Honda has made a map of 127 great European driving roads

Honda has created an interactive map to help driving enthusiasts discover the greatest roads across Europe.

The Honda Dream Drives map covers more than 25 different countries, highlighting 127 memorable roads to enjoy across the continent.

Accessible directly from a smartphone or web browser, the Dream Drives microsite allows users to search for a specific road. Alternatively, they can find inspiration depending on their desired country and route type.

Having found a road, drivers can then send directions to their Apple CarPlay or Android Auto-enabled device, using Google Maps or another navigation app to plan their route.

A dream European road trip

To create the Dream Drives map, Honda consulted motoring experts, driving enthusiasts and owners of the Civic Type R hot hatchback.

Split between the themes of scenic, coastal, cross-country and mountainous, the routes range from the North Coast 500 in Scotland to the Transfăgărășan Highway in Romania.

Other highlights include the Col de Turini in France: a famous stage on the Monte Carlo Rally that boasts an incredible 34 hairpin bends in 21 miles of tarmac.

Italy’s Passe dello Stelvio is another legendary listing, being the highest pass in the Alps mountain range. This year sees the route celebrating its 200th anniversary.

Commemorating the Civic Type R

The creation of the Dream Drives map by Honda, with a particular focus on the Civic Type R, is also a farewell of sorts.

Earlier this year, Honda confirmed the Civic Type R would exit the UK and European markets with a limited-production Ultimate Edition.

Nik Pearson, manager of corporate communications at Honda Europe, said: “Creating a unique, interactive map from this specially commissioned and unprecedented collection of roads is the perfect way to sign-off the Civic Type R in Europe.

“As the pinnacle of Honda performance and handling in recent history, these icons really come alive when driven for fun, and this unique map enables driving enthusiasts to enjoy their potential wherever they are in Europe.

“It’s the perfect guide for old, new and future generations of Honda vehicles and harnesses the spirit of Type R to fully deliver on our commitment to the ‘joy of driving’.”

