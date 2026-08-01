Thornley Kelham gives classic Porsche 356 a modern makeover

Thornley Kelham has revealed the latest car in its ‘European’ restomod series: a 356 that celebrates Porsche’s motorsport history.

The Gloucestershire-based restoration and restomod specialist has selected the 1951 Porsche 356 SL as the basis for its new European SL sports car.

Endorsed by Ferry Porsche, four examples of the aluminium-bodied 356 SL were entered into the 1951 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was the first time Porsche had contested an international race.

Those four cars inspired the 356 European SL. Thornley Kelham plans a limited production run of 50 coupes.

Like the firm’s previous Lancia Aurelia B20GT ‘Outlaw’, and its more recent Porsche 911 European RS, every example of the 356 European SL will be unique and built to its buyer’s exact specification.

Creating the 356 European SL

Using a Porsche 356A as its starting point, Thornley Kelham dedicates thousands of hours to crafting new bodywork, along with restoring and strengthening the car’s original chassis.

The aluminium body is a vision of how the 356 SL might have developed over time. It also helps keep the 356 European SL’s kerb weight to just 930kg.

Power is supplied by a 2.3-litre air-cooled flat-four engine. Customers can choose 180hp ‘Touring’ spec or an optional ‘Sport’ upgrade for 200hp and 180lb ft of torque.

A five-speed manual gearbox contributes to driver engagement, plus you get a choice of passive or active suspension dampers. Even carbon-ceramic brakes are on the options list, for those who want the ultimate in track performance.

Realising a Porsche restomod dream

The period-look interior of the 356 European SL is underpinned by modern electronics, and finished in leather and other premium materials. Thornley Kelham offers a variety of fitted luggage options, too.

“We are extremely proud to present our new Porsche 356 European SL, 75 years after the original Type 514 was waved away from Zuffenhausen by Ferry Porsche to compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race,” said Simon Thornley, director and founder of Thornley Kelham.

“Reimagining the 356 SL has been a long-term ambition of my colleague and co-director, Pim van de Riet, who developed and perfected his vision of the perfect 356 for over 20 years. His passion inspired me and led to the Thornley Kelham team realising his dream.”

The Thornley Kelham 356 European SL will make its public debut at Megaphonics at Boxengasse. The event for Porsche enthusiasts takes place in Oxfordshire from 1-2 August 2026.

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