This one-off Taycan is a collaboration between Porsche and Soho House

Porsche reveals Taycan Turbo S inspired by Soho House © Porsche GB The Icons of Porsche, Sunstede Silverstone Edition event took place over the weekend, celebrating 75 years of Porsche in the UK. And one of its stars was a bespoke example of the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo. Developed via a long-standing partnership with the upmarket Soho House private members’ club, the unique Taycan is said to ‘present a new expression of the Soho Home design language’. The Porsche Sonderwunsch (special wishes) programme was used to craft the one-off shooting brake, with exclusive design choices that pay tribute to the look and feel of 50 Soho House clubs around the world. In particular, the original Soho House location at 40 Greek Street in London provided the direction for the project. Porsche has left the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo unchanged mechanically. However, with some 952hp from its electric powertrain, this sleek shooting brake was hardly short of performance to start with. Instead, the focus was on creating a moving tribute to the Soho House brand. Keep reading to discover all the intricate details.

‘An expression of shared values’ © Porsche GB “Soho House has been a long-term partner of Porsche, creating exceptional member experiences for their global community. Their culture of creativity aligns closely with our own heritage and values, making an ideal partnership for meaningful cultural engagement,” said Deniz Keskin, director of partnerships at Porsche AG. “Soho Home, the interior brand from Soho House, and Porsche both stand for excellent design and craftsmanship. In the case of Soho Home, it provides access to modern interiors inspired by Soho House’s 50 locations globally. “On our side, Porsche builds exceptional sports cars with an emphasis on style and creativity. This makes the Taycan Turbo S Soho House One the perfect expression of our shared values of creative excellence and innovation.”

New ‘Greek Street Green’ paint © Porsche GB Central to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Soho House One is a brand new paint colour. The unique finish is derived from the new Paint to Sample Plus colour, Greek Street Green. Thanks to Sonderwunsch individualisation, it has been transformed into a full-surface matte finish and enhanced with carefully executed design elements.

A tribute to the original Soho House © Porsche GB The exclusive Greek Street Green colour was matched to the exterior of Soho House’s first location, which opened at 40 Greek Street in Soho, London, in 1995. Today, Soho House operates 50 different venues around the world, with plans for more in future.

Crafted by hand in a digital age © Porsche GB Adding the Greek Street Green paint colour required some 40 hours of preparation. This included Porsche Sonderwunsch Manufaktur having to disassemble the Taycan Turbo S to ensure a perfect paint finish. Multiple paintshop processes accounted for approximately 100 to 130 working hours, including the time spent masking the bodywork. Emiel Burki, exterior designer for the Taycan at Style Porsche, applied the Soho House One Brass coachlines by hand.

Contrasting green wheels included © Porsche GB The alloy wheels of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Soho House One have been finished in a contrasting colour to the rest of the exterior: a dark Monteverde Green.

Creating a relaxed and modern interior © Porsche GB Porsche says the design and interior ambience of the Taycan Turbo S Soho House One have been transformed. The finishes chosen are intended to reflect the relaxed and modern interiors of Soho Home, mixing elements such as the upholstery in distinctive fabrics, wood and leather.

Variable Light Control innovation © Porsche GB The most standout feature in the Soho House One Taycan, however, is the panoramic roof with Variable Light Control. Available as an option on customer Porsche models since 2022, the Taycan Turbo S Soho House One features an even cleverer use of the Variable Light Control technology.

A bespoke playful patterned panoramic roof © Porsche GB Instead of the usual lateral shaded panels, the glass features a laser-etched geometric pattern that repeats across the panels. The result is said to cast ‘a playful, patterned shadow’ across the interior. The pattern for the Variable Light Control is taken from the bespoke Murphy Jacquard seat fabric used in Soho House. Seven different layers are included in the glass roof to achieve the special finish.

Soho Home fabric inside © Porsche GB The seat fabric design of the Taycan Turbo S is also inspired by Soho Home’s Murphy Jacquard, but in an exclusive ‘Chocolate’ shade. It features a pattern used in the geometric motifs of Soho House’s 180 House, located on the Strand in London. As part of this process, the fabric yarns were dyed precisely to the specified colour tones of the Murphy Jacquard.

Burl wood picked with precision © Porsche GB Truffle Brown leather is a key feature inside the Soho House One Taycan Turbo S, matched with burl wood detailing. Selecting and developing the bespoke wood finish for inside the Soho House One took 16 months. Multiple shades had to be evaluated, along with the gloss finish level, to ensure the veneer could be implemented via the Sonderwunsch programme.