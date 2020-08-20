Teachers given access to Peugeot staff discounts

Qualified teachers can now access special Peugeot promotional offers on new cars as the firm opens up a scheme previously only available to insiders.

The Peugeot Pride Family & Friends promotional offers are open to all qualified teachers, both those paying cash and buying on finance.

Earlier in the summer, Peugeot opened the staff discount scheme to all NHS staff.

The firm says it’s a way of thanking key workers for their support during the coronavirus crisis.

The exclusive money-saving deals are offered across the Peugeot range – and buyers can even arrange the full deal online, including home delivery.

Teachers and NHS staff are asked to register using Peugeot’s ‘Pride thank you’ form. They will be sent a promotional code that unlocks the special offers available.

The firm hasn’t revealed the scale of the offers but does say the deals are exclusive and normally only open to employees and their friends and family.

For teachers, the qualifier is that they have been teaching for at least six months.

Peugeot UK MD David Peel said the firm was “very happy to extend our Pride programme to the country’s teachers.

“During lockdown, teachers continued to educate children across the country to interact and engage with pupils despite the limitations imposed by Covid-19 – utilising many of the digital tools that we’re now using at Peugeot to engage with our customers.”

