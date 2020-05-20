Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall launch anti-viral cleaning service

Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Vauxhall dealers have introduced a new service to give cars an anti-bacterial clean to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Complete Anti-Bacterial Refresh service includes a full clean of the air conditioning system to both remove bugs and lockdown-induced odours.

Pollen filters in the vehicles will also be replaced: these cleanse the air and remove dust, as well as keeping pollen at bay.

Technicians will carry out a 29-point vehicle health check, including tyres, battery condition, brakes and engine drive belts.

At the end of the service, cars will be fully disinfected before handover, both outside and in.

The service costs £99 and Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Vauxhall owners can book their car in to their local retailer online.

Groupe PSA, the parent company behind the brands, says it is offering the service as travel restrictions begin to lift.

The aim is to ensure cars left stationary during lockdown are safe, and also that occupants can travel in the safest possible environment.

All Group PSA technicians follow social distancing guidelines, adds the firm. Contactless vehicle drop-offs can be arranged, plus a car collection and delivery service from home or work.

The four firms have all set up dedicated pages for owners keen to take up the Complete Anti-Bacterial Refresh service:

Peugeot: www.peugeot.co.uk/peugeotrefresh/

Citroen: www.citroen.co.uk/owner-services/ownership-offers/complete-anti-bacterial-refresh

DS: www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/services/ownership-promotions

Vauxhall: www.vauxhall.co.uk/owners/offers/vauxhall-refresh.html

