Vauxhall offers free breakdown cover to NHS staff

Vauxhall is pledging free roadside assistance to all NHS staff who drive one of its cars during the coronavirus crisis.

The offer extends to any Vauxhall vehicle, regardless of age or mileage.

Normally, only people who buy a brand new Vauxhall get the 12-month Roadside Assistance package.

The assistance programme will deploy a technician in the event of a breakdown to attempt a repair at the roadside.

If this isn’t possible, it includes recovery of the vehicle to a Vauxhall repairer or independent garage within a 10-mile radius.

The owner gets taxi support to the their home or place of work within 20 miles.

“Keeping our NHS colleagues mobile is vital,” said Vauxhall MD Stephen Norman.

The offer will “hopefully offer some reassurance” to key workers who do not already have any mechanical breakdown cover.

“Vauxhall is committed to providing continued support to essential services and key workers, many of whom drive Vauxhalls, during this time.”

NHS staff: how do I claim free Vauxhall roadside assistance?

Vauxhall has made claiming the support package for NHS staff as simple as possible.

They call a special number – 0800 197 2049 – and quote ‘NHS key worker’.

The operator will ask for their make of Vauxhall, its registration, the exact location and details of the breakdown problem.

NHS workers don’t need to pre-register for the initiative; they simply show their NHS Care Identity Number (Smart Card) or Trust ID Badge to the technician in order to prove their eligibility.