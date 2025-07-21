New Subaru Uncharted electric SUV is coming to the UK

Sharing a platform with the forthcoming Toyota C-HR+, the new Uncharted is part of a trio of electric Subaru models.

John Redfern
2026 Subaru Uncharted EV

Three new fully electric Subaru models are headed for the UK, as the Japanese company aims to become a bigger player in the European car market.

Leading Subaru’s electric revolution is the new Uncharted, a crossover SUV that shares its platform with the forthcoming Toyota C-HR+.

Designed to offer true off-road ability – like the cars Subaru built its reputation upon during the 1990s – the Uncharted will offer 210mm of ground clearance. 

Subaru will confirm UK prices for the Uncharted compact SUV nearer the time. Sales will start in early 2026.

Heading into new territory

2026 Subaru Uncharted EV

Three powertrain options will be available for the Uncharted, including two versions with front-wheel drive, plus a choice between 57.7 and 77kWh batteries. 

The larger battery in the front-wheel-drive ‘Long Range’ model offers up to 363 miles of driving when fully charged. With a 22kW onboard charger included as standard, recharging the Uncharted from 10 to 80 percent could take 30 minutes.

Topping the range is an all-wheel-drive model, which uses dual motors to deliver a total of 344hp. This should mean 0-62mph in just 5.0 seconds, along with a 292-mile range on a full battery.

Standard equipment includes a squared-off steering wheel with paddle shifters, dual wireless charging pads and Subaru’s 14-inch infotainment touchscreen.

A trio of electric cars incoming

2026 Subaru Uncharted EV

Joining the Uncharted in the electric Subaru range from 2026 is an updated version of the existing Solterra SUV. This has been heavily revised to address criticism of its battery range (and that of the related Toyota bZ4X). 

Highlights for the 2026 Solterra include the same 344hp dual-motor powertrain as the Uncharted, along with a 73.1kWh battery that delivers a range of more than 310 miles. 

Later in 2026, Subaru will also bring the E-Outback to the UK market. The car was revealed as the ‘Trailseeker’ at this year’s New York International Auto Show.

Based on the same platform as the Solterra, the E-Outback will offer increased luggage capacity and a 380hp electric drivetrain.

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

