Rolls-Royce celebrates 10 years of Black Badge cars

Rolls-Royce is marking the 10th anniversary of its Black Badge models, first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost saloon and Wraith coupe were the first cars to receive the stealthier Black Badge treatment.

The British marque subsequently used the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed to demonstrate the vehicles’ added performance and dynamism. A Wraith Black Badge set the fastest Goodwood hillclimb time ever recorded by a Rolls-Royce, beating multiple mid-engined sports cars.

The public performance helped cement Black Badge models into the Rolls-Royce lineup, where they have been a permanent fixture ever since.

The spirit of subversion

The signature Rolls-Royce Black Badge look of a darkened ‘Pantheon’ front grille and matching Spirit of Ecstasy figurine has a history stretching back almost 100 years.

In 1928, a Rolls-Royce 20 HP Brewster Brougham was commissioned by J.E. Aldred. As one of the founders of Rolls-Royce of America, Aldred opted to have the Spirit of Ecstasy and radiator grille finished in black, rather than traditional chrome.

This idea was recreated for the Black Badge range, which has become the favoured option for Rolls-Royce bespoke commissions. Among these was the Black Badge Ghost Gamer – a one-off tribute to classic video games.

For the ‘boldest and most audacious’

Today, the Rolls-Royce Ghost saloon, Cullinan SUV and Spectre coupe are all available in Black Badge specification.

Notably, Rolls-Royce chose launch the Spectre Black Badge to a select group of customers in secrecy, such was the demand for this version of its first EV.

Compared to the regular Spectre, the Black Badge model gains a 122hp boost in power, deploying 659hp through its front and rear axle motors. The result is the most powerful production Rolls-Royce to date, capable of 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds.

Deploying full power in the Spectre Black Badge requires the driver to press the ‘Infinity Mode’ button on the steering wheel. Inspired by historical water-speed records, the modern Rolls-Royce infinity symbol ensures maximum output is available immediately.

More Black Badge models to come

Such has been the success of the Black Badge range, Rolls-Royce intends to expand the ‘experience for those who continue to shape luxury on their own terms’.

Chris Brownridge, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented: “From the outset, Black Badge was created to welcome a new generation of clients into Rolls-Royce: individuals who express their success unapologetically and with conviction.

“By serving them with the care and precision that defines the wider Rolls-Royce experience, we have made the marque relevant to many clients who may never have previously considered it.”

Brownridge added: “Proof of its success is also evident beyond our own performance: Black Badge has established an aesthetic and experiential template that echoes throughout the luxury sector. I am excited to drive the further evolution of Black Badge in the years ahead.”

