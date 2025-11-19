Meet the Rolls-Royce inspired by vintage video games

The Ghost Gamer is a one-off Rolls-Royce inspired by retro computer games, including a Starlight Headliner that recreates a spaceship battle.

A bespoke commission, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer has been made for an arcade-loving enthusiast

Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off Ghost inspired by classic video games. Commissioned by a customer with a passion for retro arcade action, the Black Badge Ghost Gamer was customised by the British marque’s Bespoke Design division

“Over the course of a month, we immersed ourselves in the 8-bit aesthetic that defined late 70s and early 80s gaming – from the games themselves and archive imagery of arcade halls, to original promotional and cabinet artwork”, said Joshua McCandless, a designer at Rolls-Royce.

Now complete, the Black Badge Ghost Gamer should strike a chord with anyone who has ever played Space Invaders or Pac-Man.

Aliens are included

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer

The Black Badge Ghost Gamer has a two-tone exterior finish, with its main body in Salamanca Blue and upper body in deep-shimmer Crystal over Diamond Black.

The combination of colours is said to pay homage to the ‘neon-lit aesthetic’ of classic arcade consoles

A ‘cheeky alien’ graphic made up of 89 individual ‘pixels’ sits atop the exterior coachline, rendered in simple 8-bit graphics. Both the Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet mascot and front grille are illuminated.

The Ghost Gamer rides on 22-inch Black Badge forged alloy wheels, with gloss black brake calipers visible behind.

Ready, player one?

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer

Inside, the Ghost Gamer features a combination of Casden Tan and black leather. ‘Player 1’ and ‘Player 2’ are embroidered into the front seats, with (you guessed it) ‘Player 3’ and ‘Player 4’ in the back.

Between the rear seats is a bespoke artwork for the ‘Waterfall’ panel, showing hand-painted flying saucers on a starscape background

The crowning glory, though, is the ‘Pixel Blaster’ Starlight Headliner. A formation of 80 bitmapped spaceships is illuminated above the occupants’ heads using fibre optics. These can simulate pulsing laser fire, just like in a classic arcade game. 

Other gaming ‘Easter eggs’ include 8-bit inspired illuminated sill covers, plus a metal ‘cheeky alien’ inlay on the fold-down picnic tables. 

