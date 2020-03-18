Straight outta Cullinan: Rolls-Royce gets a rap video makeover

Is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan too subtle for you? Fear not, some added attitude for the luxury SUV comes courtesy of Spofec, with its Overdose kit. It’s coming to a Premier League driveway near you.

The package includes a bodykit, engine upgrades, lowered ride height, larger wheels and more.

While also modifying the Cullinan’s styling, Spofec claims it also ‘boosts the driving dynamics’.

First, some numbers. The Cullinan was hardly diminutive when it left Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood factory. However, Spofec’s Widebody styling does what it says on the tin. It’s 10cm broader at the front, and 12cm at the back.

Those blistered wheelarches house new 24-inch wheels developed in collaboration with Vossen – offered in whatever finish or colour you desire.

We suspect the Cullinan’s special tyres featuring sound insulation haven’t been retained. The car sits 40mm lower, too.

Out front, an entirely new Spofec bumper is fitted to complement the arches. This apparently reduces front-end lift at high speeds.

A new diffuser replaces the centre section of the rear bumper, and accompanies a new spoiler. Spofec claims this gives its Cullinan a ‘touch of the racing look’.

We suspect it’s a little way off being liveried up in Gulf colours and shipped off to Le Mans.

The Spofec Cullinan does sport power figures befitting a Le Mans racer, mind. The twin-turbo V12 now delivers a hefty 685hp.

This 114hp bump comes courtesy of a simple software upgrade. Boost pressure is increased, while injection and ignition mapping are altered.

All this makes for the most athletic cathedral you’ll ever see. The Spofec-fettled Cullinan will crack 62mph in 4.9 seconds.

It’ll sound better while doing it, too, thanks to a stainless steel sports exhaust. Not a very ‘Rolls-Royce’ upgrade, but it’s nice to have the option, right?

Happily, what remains very R-R is the cabin. You can have a retrim if you must, but the Cullinan’s cabin is pretty much perfect as standard.

As for price? Much like the Cullinan, if you have to ask, can you actually afford it?