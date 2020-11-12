Road users face highest risk at low speeds

New research shows that motorists are most at risk when travelling at low speeds. Most road casualties take place at 21-30mph.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Most accidents happen on slow roads

Every 20 minutes, someone is killed or seriously injured on UK roads. That’s according to data from road safety charity Brake.

Further figures show that the number of road deaths has plateaued since 2012, but 1,850 still die every year as a result of a road traffic collisions. That’s the equivalent of five people a day.

Car traffic accounts for around 80 percent of travel on British roads, so it’s no surprise that car occupants comprise the highest number of road deaths (42 percent). Pedestrians (27 percent), motorcyclists (19 percent) and cyclists (six percent) are also at risk.

Motorcyclists at most risk

That’s only half the story. When looking at the casualty rate per billion passenger miles, the risk is higher for other vulnerable road users. Motorcyclists top the list (5,051 casualties per billion passenger miles), followed by cyclists (4,891), pedestrians (1,640) and car occupants (195).

There’s a slight change in order when it comes to the death rate. Motorcyclists remain at the highest risk (104.6 deaths per billion passenger miles, but pedestrians (35.4) are at more risk than cyclists (29). The figure drops to ‘just’ 1.6 for car occupants.

New data released as part of Road Safety Week shows the majority of road traffic collisions take place at relatively low speeds. Around half (52 percent) take place at just 21-30mph. Although there’s a spike at speeds of 51-60mph (20 percent), casualties drop as the speed increases.

Accident on rural road

The spike at 51-60mph is likely to be attributed to the dangers of driving on rural roads. Reduced lighting, hidden dips, sharp bends, concealed entrances, blind summits and trees are just some of the hazards faced by drivers on rural roads. Driving at the national speed limit isn’t always appropriate on rural roads.

Road traffic accidents casualties and travel speeds (2019)

  • 1-20mph: 1,970 (7 percent)
  • 21-30mph: 14,306 (52 percent)
  • 31-40mph: 2,598 (9 percent)
  • 41-50mph: 1,254 (5 percent)
  • 51-60mph: 5,642 (20 percent)
  • 61-70mph: 1,028 (4 percent)
  • 70+mph: 894 (3 percent)

Carlole Nash insurance analysed Department for Transport data to provide the insight. Marc Copper, head of product at Carole Nash, said: “We all know to be extra cautious if we’re travelling at speed, but perhaps we’re forgetting how dangerous low speeds can be too.

“Road users need to be aware of everything going on around them at all times, and it’s important to be as vigilant on a 30mph limit road as you would be on a motorway.”

Click here to read more about Road Safety Week 2020.

Related Articles

Car News

Just one in six councils have on-street EV charging points

John Redfern - 0
Research undertaken by the AA finds that some local authorities have also used government grant money to fund off-street charging instead
Read more
Car News

Yes, Tesla Tequila is actually a real drink

John Redfern - 0
Elon Musk originally mentioned the spirit as an April Fool’s Day joke in 2018. Now it has become a reality.
Read more
Car News

Britain’s most-bashed railway bridges revealed

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research conducted by Network Rail shows that a bridge on the A5 at Hinkley is struck by traffic more than any other in Britain.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Road users face highest risk at low speeds

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
New research shows that motorists are most at risk when travelling at low speeds. Most road casualties take place at 21-30mph.
Read more

Just one in six councils have on-street EV charging points

Car News John Redfern - 0
Research undertaken by the AA finds that some local authorities have also used government grant money to fund off-street charging instead
Read more

Yes, Tesla Tequila is actually a real drink

Car News John Redfern - 0
Elon Musk originally mentioned the spirit as an April Fool’s Day joke in 2018. Now it has become a reality.
Read more

First BAC Mono R revealed with Wipeout livery

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The first BAC Mono R has been delivered – wrapped in a livery inspired by the classic PlayStation game, Wipeout.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

New car scrappage deals: all the offers

Andrew Brady - 1
New for old: Citroen, Dacia, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Renault and Toyota are offering scrappage deals until the end of 2020.
Read more

Just one in six councils have on-street EV charging points

John Redfern - 0
Research undertaken by the AA finds that some local authorities have also used government grant money to fund off-street charging instead
Read more

M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save locals money

Richard Aucock - 1
Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.
Read more

Features

Modern classic Audis driven: a Retro Road Test special

Tim Pitt - 0
We sample four cars that helped build Audi's reputation as a 21st century premium powerhaus: the R8 LMX, TT Quattro Sport, Audi Cabriolet and A1 Quattro.
Read more

BMW 8 Series: the history of the soft-focus supercar in pictures

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 5
As BMW prepares to unveil the new 8 Series at Le Mans, we look at the 8er it made earlier
Read more

New Volkswagen Golf R – and its hot hatch ancestors

Ethan Jupp - 1
As the Mk8 Golf R is revealed to the world, we look back at 44 years of go-faster VW Golfs.
Read more

Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more

Advice

How lockdown could affect your car insurance

John Redfern - 0
New national coronavirus restrictions across England can affect your car insurance in a number of ways. We explain the latest rules.
Read more

How to make a safe U-turn

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A U-turn involves making a 180-degree turn in the road, so you end up facing the opposite way. Here's how to make the manoeuvre safely.
Read more

Do I need to declare a car accident if I’m not at fault?

Ethan Jupp - 0
Car insurance can be a baffling business, especially when it comes to making a claim. Here’s our guide to the dos and don'ts, for if the worst should happen
Read more