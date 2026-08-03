Renault imports 100 left-hand-drive Twingos due to high demand

Renault has brought across 100 left-hand-drive examples of the Twingo to show at UK dealers before orders open later this year.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

Renault has imported 100 left-hand-drive examples of Twingo E-Tech from France to take on a nationwide tour of UK dealers.

The new electric Renault Twingos, all finished in Absolute Green, will go on static display at retailers across the country ahead of general orders opening later this year.

Renault says the dedicated car transporters, packed only with new Twingos, are now making their way across Britain.

The move comes in response to soaring interest in the new Twingo, with Renault keen to convert this into sales by highlighting its Renault Twingo R Pass.

For £100, customers can secure priority access to the new Renault Twingo, and be among the first in the queue when right-hand-drive models arrive.

Other benefits include exclusive model updates and a dedicated concierge service, plus a miniature Renault Twingo model and a special green Renault key cover.

‘Early experience’

“Twingo is really grabbing people’s attention, following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 [which Motoring Research is living with for the next few months] and Renault 4,” said Renault UK MD, Adam Wood.

“Such is the enthusiasm ahead of its official launch, that introducing LHD static display cars to our retailers is a great way to answer customers’ questions and give them an early and highly convenient way to experience Twingo’s unmistakable style, clever packaging and sheer personality.”

The new Renault Twingo E-Tech has already been named Electric Car of the Year at the TopGear EV Awards, and Best Small Car at the Autocar Awards.

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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