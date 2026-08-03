Renault imports 100 left-hand-drive Twingos due to high demand

Renault has imported 100 left-hand-drive examples of Twingo E-Tech from France to take on a nationwide tour of UK dealers.

The new electric Renault Twingos, all finished in Absolute Green, will go on static display at retailers across the country ahead of general orders opening later this year.

Renault says the dedicated car transporters, packed only with new Twingos, are now making their way across Britain.

The move comes in response to soaring interest in the new Twingo, with Renault keen to convert this into sales by highlighting its Renault Twingo R Pass.

For £100, customers can secure priority access to the new Renault Twingo, and be among the first in the queue when right-hand-drive models arrive.

Other benefits include exclusive model updates and a dedicated concierge service, plus a miniature Renault Twingo model and a special green Renault key cover.

‘Early experience’

“Twingo is really grabbing people’s attention, following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 [which Motoring Research is living with for the next few months] and Renault 4,” said Renault UK MD, Adam Wood.

“Such is the enthusiasm ahead of its official launch, that introducing LHD static display cars to our retailers is a great way to answer customers’ questions and give them an early and highly convenient way to experience Twingo’s unmistakable style, clever packaging and sheer personality.”

The new Renault Twingo E-Tech has already been named Electric Car of the Year at the TopGear EV Awards, and Best Small Car at the Autocar Awards.

ALSO READ:

Orders open for electric Volkswagen ID. Polo

Peugeot e-208 GTI orders now open

Abarth 500e electric hot hatch now qualifies for full £3,750 Electric Car Grant