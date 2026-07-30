More than 350,000 red-light offences committed in 3 years

The number of red-light offences committed in the UK has increased by 37.5 percent between 2023 and 2025.

In excess of 350,000 offences were recorded across the country, according to data obtained by Cinch via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Some 26 police forces responded to the car retailer’s FOI, with a grand total of 351,244 red-light offences committed in their areas. During the three-year period, that equates to one every four-and-a-half minutes.

The number also incorporates 33,951 offences registered in the first three months of 2026, making for an average of 377 red-light rule breakers every day.

London tops the red-light leaderboard

Unsplash / Erwan Hesry

According to the FOI data, London’s Metropolitan Police recorded the highest number of red-light offences between 2023 and 2025.

Almost half of all offences (49.3 percent) during the period were committed in the capital, making for a total of 187,261.

Outside of London, of the forces who responded to the FOI, Nottinghamshire Police recorded the highest number of red-light offences.

Some 30,532 motorists jumped a red light in Nottinghamshire between 2023 and 2023, followed by Leicestershire (23,296), Surrey (17,779) and Scotland (17,232).

Misjudgements lead to red-light running

Unsplash / Jonny Rogers

Of the forces who responded, Humberside Police noted the biggest percentage increase in red-light offences between 2023 and 2025.

It recorded a jump from 299 offences in 2023, up to 2,004 instances in 2025: a staggering 570.2 percent increase in just three years.

West Mercia Police noted the second-largest increase, with offences rising from 426 to 2,697 – a rise of 533.1 percent.

Ben Welham, motoring expert at Cinch, said: “Driving through a red light often happens when drivers misjudge the timing of a light changing, or when they attempt to make it through a junction too late.

“However, failing to stop at a red light can put motorists, cyclists and pedestrians at serious risk, particularly at busy junctions where multiple lanes of traffic are moving at once.

“Even if a driver believes they have enough time to make it through safely, other road users may already be moving through the junction on a green signal.”

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