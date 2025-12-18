Research shows Porsche drivers are the least organised

Owners of Porsche, MG and Mercedes-Benz cars are most likely to leave booking their MOT appointment until the last minute.

Almost one in 20 Porsche drivers are said to book their MOT test just 48 hours before it is due

The UK’s least organised drivers are likely to be behind the wheel of a Porsche, according to new MOT testing data. 

A study of the 30 most popular car brands revealed owners of the German sports cars and SUVs were most likely to leave booking an MOT until the last minute. 

Almost one in 20 (4.76 percent) of Porsche drivers made a test appointment with just 48 hours remaining before their current MOT expired

MG drivers were just behind on 4.51 percent. Mercedes-Benz drivers rounded out the top three, with 4.25 percent running their MOT down to the wire.

Smart owners have the MOT smarts

Least Organised Drivers for MOT

At the other end of the scale, Smart owners were the most organised according to the study. Only 2.35 percent made an MOT appointment with 48 hours to go.

Skoda drivers take the silver-medal position with 2.76 percent, while Citroen owners complete the best-organised podium.

BookMyGarage completed the analysis of MOT bookings during 12 months from December 2024. It also examined which regions of the country were the least and most organised. 

Drivers in Leicester were the worst for last-minute bookings, with 6.43 percent of motorists leaving it until the final two days. Conversely, with only 1.12 percent making a late booking, Sandhurst was home to the best-prepared drivers.

Book in advance to avoid a fine

Least Organised Drivers for MOT

For anyone looking to make an urgent MOT booking, December is typically the calmest month for appointments. Busier months, such as September, can cause extra pressure if garages are fully booked.

Jessica Potts, chief marketing officer at BookMyGarage, said: “If you only book your MOT in the final 48 hours before it expires, you’re giving yourself very little flexibility. 

“Once your MOT has expired, you can only legally drive your car to a pre-booked MOT test or a garage for repairs. And it still needs to be insured while you do so. 

“Driving without a valid MOT can lead to a £1,000 fine and may also invalidate your insurance if you are stopped or involved in an accident. To avoid these complications, it’s best to book your MOT well in advance. We find that the average car owner books their MOT test 27 days ahead of expiry, so try to aim for something like this.”

