Revealed: the postcodes where demand for MOT tests will be highest

Earlier this month, the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) launched a campaign encouraging motorists to get their MOT done in August.

The number of MOT tests is set to double this autumn following the extension granted during the lockdown.

Now, the DVSA has revealed the postcodes where demand for MOTs are expected to be highest this autumn. Demand for MOT tests is expected to rise by 50 percent in the majority of postcodes.

Garages must cope with the typical volume of tests plus the extra MOTs required as a result of the lockdown.

Little wonder the DVSA is urging motorists to book early to avoid disappointment. Time is running out if you want to get your MOT test done in August.

Birmingham (B) is typically one of the busiest postcodes in terms of MOT tests. Garages can expect to carry out 146,147 tests in a typical eight-week period in October and November.

This year, an additional 86,753 tests will be required – an increase of 59.36 percent.

Sheffield (S), Nottingham (NG), Leicester (LE) and Peterborough (PE) complete the top five when ranked by number of MOT tests.

Glasgow (G) is eighth in the table, but the postcode will experience the largest increase in MOT tests (68.27 percent). Forty-seven miles along the M8, garages in Edinburgh can expect a similar uplift in demand for MOTs (66.84 percent).

Chris Price, head of MOT policy at DVSA, said: “MOT exemptions made sure motorists could keep moving during coronavirus. Now exemptions have ended, millions of motorists will be making sure their vehicle is safe by getting an MOT done.

“Garages across the country will see demand start to peak during September, with almost double the number of MOTs due in October and November.

“If you have an MOT exemption until October or November, you can beat the rush – get your test done this summer.”

Postcodes with the highest demand for MOT tests (October/November)

Birmingham (B): 232,900 tests – 59.36 percent increase Sheffield (S): 164,001 tests – 56.07 percent increase Nottingham (NG): 139,245 tests – 57.16 percent increase Leicester (LE): 139,087 tests – 63.11 percent increase Peterborough (PE): 136,944 tests – 62.67 percent increase Bristol (BS): 136,328 tests – 57.42 percent increase Glasgow (G): 126,968 tests – 68.27 percent increase Cardiff (CF): 124,040 tests – 62.79 percent increase Newcastle (NE): 122,430 tests – 59.95 percent increase Reading (RG): 119,882 tests – 61.88 percent increase Manchester (M): 112,970 tests – 61.21 percent increase Coventry (CV) – 111,145 tests – 61.96 percent increase Portsmouth (PO) – 110,647 tests – 55.14 percent increase Guildford (GU) – 105,299 tests – 58.02 percent increase Norwich (NR) – 103,388 tests – 56.02 percent increase Tunbridge Wells (TN) – 103,016 tests – 58.05 percent increase Derby (DE) – 101,918 tests – 59.89 percent increase Swansea (SA) – 100,275 tests – 63.42 percent increase Edinburgh (EH) – 97,115 tests – 66.84 percent increase Southampton (SO) – 96,727 tests – 56.15 percent increase

Drivers could be fined up to £2,500, be banned from driving and get three penalty points for driving a vehicle that has failed its MOT because of a ‘dangerous’ problem.

If a car fails its MOT during the extension period, it will need to be removed from the road until it is repaired. The extension no longer applies.

