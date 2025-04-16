Genesis heads to Le Mans with new GMR-001 Hypercar

Genesis has revealed its GMR-001 Hypercar at the New York Auto Show. The dedicated racer will spearhead the Korean brand’s ambitious plans for global motorsport success.

Due to compete under the Genesis Magma Racing (GMR) banner, the GMR-001 will race in the LMDh prototype category.

This will involve campaigns in both the prestigious World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA SportsCar Championship (IMSA).

Ultimately, GMR aims to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, the team will face even greater competition in the coming years.

All eyes on Le Mans

The GMR-001 Hypercar has been developed with the hugely successful Oreca Motorsports outfit. Final details of the hybrid-assisted twin-turbocharged V8 engine are being kept secret ahead of the car’s 2026 WEC debut.

Genesis has provided more details of the car’s design, though. Chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke, played a part in ensuring the GMR-001 bears a resemblance to road-going Genesis vehicles.

This includes Genesis’ signature ‘Two-Line’ lighting, wrapping horizontally around the front and rear of the GMR-001. A ‘Parabolic Line’ sweeps across the side profile, too.

The brand’s trademark Magma orange colour features heavily on the exterior. Donckerwolke said: “The livery is an orchestration of the tension and balance of the distinctly Korean character of the brand. Gradients from Magma orange to dark red emphasise the high temperature of the powertrain.”

“Forging a legacy”

GMR has already recruited three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner André Lotterer and IMSA star Luis “Pipo” Derani to lead the GMR-001’s on-track development.

Former Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul will be the team principal at Genesis Magma Racing. Speaking at the launch event, he said: “As we gear up for our 2026 WEC and 2027 IMSA campaigns, we are not merely assembling a race team; we are forging a legacy. Each day brings us one step closer to realising the full potential of Genesis in the world of motorsports.”

Genesis becomes the latest car manufacturer to enter the LMDh prototype category, with Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac and Ferrari among those already represented on-track.

Earlier this year, Ford announced its own plans for racing in LMDh, with an all-new car set to target the WEC in 2027.

