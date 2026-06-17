Porsche GB marks 75 years with 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition

Porsche has revealed a special version of the 911 GT3 to commemorate 75 years of selling cars in the UK.

The new 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition will make its public debut this weekend, playing a starring role at the Icons of Porsche, Sunstede Silverstone Edition event.

Both the name and bespoke design of the Earls Court 51 Edition are very deliberate homages to the first Porsche sports car that arrived in the United Kingdom.

A Porsche 356 made its debut at the 1951 Earls Court Motor Show, igniting a British passion for the marque that grew during the coming decades.

Appearing alongside the 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition at Silverstone will be a factory recommissioned 1951 Porsche 356, resplendent in a matching shade of metallic green.

Classic style, modern performance

Developed by Porsche Cars GB together with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart, the 911 GT3 Touring was used as the basis for the Earls Court 51 Edition.

A unique Earls Court Green paint colour was developed, chosen for its similarity to the first Porsche displayed in the UK. This covers the 911 GT3 Touring’s wingless body, and also features on its two-tone alloy wheels.

Brilliant Silver is used for the front bonnet stripe, which emulates the handle on the front of a Porsche 356. The wing mirrors and door handles are finished in Brilliant Silver, too.

There is also a unique ‘Earls Court 51’ badge for the engine cover, inspired by the logo of Reutter, which produced the bodies of the 356.

Beneath the cover is the same 510hp naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine as found in the regular 911 GT3 Touring. A six-speed manual gearbox is fitted as standard, with a PDK dual-clutch automatic on the options list.

Performance of the Earls Court 51 Edition is suitably modern, with 0-62mph requiring 3.9 seconds (manual) and a 194mph top speed.

Looking cool in corduroy

The interior of the 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition boasts more nostalgic Porsche touches, including a modern interpretation of the colours and fabrics found inside the original 356.

A combination of Night Green and Chalk Beige leather and corduroy covers almost every surface of the cabin. Porsche has also used Paldao wood veneer inlays on the dashboard, centre console, door cards and back panels of the GT3 Touring’s sports seats.

Sticking with Porsche tradition, the gear knob is also crafted from wood. The black leather sunvisors feature an embossed Union Jack motif, while the headrests have an Earls Court 51 logo.

Just 51 examples to be made

Porsche will offer UK enthusiasts just 51 examples of the 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition, with prices from a substantial £251,951.

The limited options list includes a leather-trimmed front luggage compartment. Requiring 30 hours to stitch and fit, this is said to be further demonstration of what Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur can do.

Buyers of the 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition also receive a 1:18 scale model of their new car, a commemorative coffee table book and an overnight ‘Weekender’ bag. The latter is made from the same Night Green leather used to upholster the car’s interior.

As is now traditional for limited-production 911s, there is a matching Porsche Design timepiece available. The watch’s dial is inspired by the instrument graphics of the classic 356

See the Earls Court 51 Edition this weekend

Porsche fans will have their first chance to see the 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition during the Icons of Porsche, Sunstede Silverstone Edition event.

Taking place this weekend (20-21 June 2026), the action will be centred around the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit and Porsche Experience Centre. The celebration of the German marque’s 75 years in the UK also coincides with the 65th anniversary of Porsche Club GB.

Along with the 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition, enthusiasts will get a first look at the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C and Cayenne Turbo Electric.

Tickets for the Sunday of Icons of Porsche, Sunstede Silverstone Edition are still available to buy, priced from £30 for adults and £20 for children. Those aged under 12 can visit for free.

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