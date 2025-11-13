New Polestar 5 launched in Gran Turismo racing game

The new Polestar 5 electric GT car will be available to drive in Gran Turismo 7 from December 2025.

After being revealed at the recent Gran Turismo World Series in Los Angeles, the Polestar 5 will make its virtual debut in the long-running racing game.

A close collaboration between the Swedish manufacturer and Gran Turismo developer Polyphony has transferred the dynamics of the Polestar EV into the digital world.

It means that PlayStation 4 and 5 gamers will be able to experience ‘driving’ the 871hp electric hatchback.

Perfecting the digital feel

To ensure the virtual Polestar 5 matched the real-world model, Polyphony Digital sought help from racing driver and sim-racer Igor Fraga.

Known for his experience and competitive lap times in Gran Turismo games, Fraga was given special access to prototype Polestar 5 vehicles. He also met with Polestar engineers in Sweden.

A final sign-off process was undertaken at the Brands Hatch circuit in Kent. This ensured the Polestar 5’s on-track performance would be matched by the digital model.

Joakim Rydholm, head of driving dynamics at Polestar, said: “Working with the Gran Turismo team to ensure the digital ‘feel’ of the Polestar 5 was as close as possible to the real thing was a really important step for us. The end result means the digital car 100 percent replicates the behind-the-wheel experience of the real Polestar 5, meaning GT racers will have just as much fun as buyers of the actual cars.”

The start of a real-world collaboration

Such was the level of effort put into modelling the real-world Polestar 5, Polyphony Digital says lap times in-game and in real life are directly comparable. With the right driver or player behind the wheel, of course…

Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo Series producer, said: “I have long been impressed by Polestar cars for their advanced, clean and elegant designs, and so I am delighted to collaborate with them to bring the Polestar 5 to Gran Turismo.

“It is the first time we have worked together, and it has been a very positive experience. The development team at Polestar put a great deal of care into crafting the car’s driving experience, and so I am sure the players will enjoy the experience of driving it in Gran Turismo.”

An update for Gran Turismo 7 will add the Polestar 5 to the game in December 2025. However, this marks only the start of the collaboration.

A special Polestar time trial event will also take place in the game, with the winner receiving an exclusive trip to Fukuoka, Japan to attend the World Finals of the 2025 GT World Series.

