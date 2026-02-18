Used MPVs ‘outperform every other vehicle type’

A surge in demand for used MPVs has seen them outperform every other vehicle type, with prices rising by more than 5.5 percent in the past 90 days.

Data from the CarGurusPrice Trends index shows that people carriers have quietly outperformed more ‘on-trend’ categories such as SUVs and hatchbacks. The data is based on millions of UK used car prices.

The surprise findings come despite the declining number of new MPVs on sale. This may be pushing buyers to the used market instead.

‘Plenty of appeal for families’

Designed specifically for families, MPVs often offer seven-seat flexibility, along with sliding rear doors, fold-flat rear seats and clever stowage solutions.

“Our data shows that MPVs still hold plenty of appeal for used car buyers,” said CarGurus UK editorial director, Chris Knapman.

“This type of car can be particularly great for families because they generally offer more interior space and versatility than any other body style.

“Whether you need a huge boot, the ability to fit three Isofix child seats or the flexibility that comes with having seven seats, an MPV still has a lot to offer.”

The smart alternative to an SUV

The popularity of used MPVs comes despite SUVs still dominating the new car headlines. CarGurus’ data shows that 52 percent of the UK’s top 35 cars in 2025 were SUVs – equalling a staggering 193 different SUV and crossover variants.

Top-performing MPVs despite the influx of SUVs include the Dacia Jogger, Volkswagen ID.Buzz (pictured above), Volkswagen Touran and, on the used market, the Ford S-Max and Ford Galaxy.

CarGurus also reports strong used demand for the Volkswagen Sharan, Citroen Grand C4 Picasso and Seat Alhambra.

With yet more SUV market growth expected in 2026, it will be interesting to see if MPVs can remain the top-performing body style for increasing value.

