Polestar sets new world record with 581-mile electric road trip

A Polestar 3 electric SUV has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey travelled on a single charge.

The feat, which was achieved on UK public roads, saw an unmodified Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor achieve a staggering 581.3 miles without a recharging stop.

A judge from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to adjudicate the attempt.

Paulina Sapinska used a combination of video footage, odometer readings, GPS readings and battery level data to monitor the record run.

EV efficiency target beaten

The record was set by professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker. They recorded an impressive figure of 5.13 miles per kWh.

It took 22 hours 57 minutes to complete the record run, with the driver switched every three hours.

The Polestar 3 achieved its official WLTP range figure of 438 miles with 20 percent battery capacity still remaining. Once the display showed zero percent, the vehicle travelled a further eight miles.

An AA crew was on hand to assist if the Polestar wasn’t close to a charger when the battery was exhausted. In the end, the crew was not needed.

‘Exponential improvements’

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK MD, said the new world record “goes to show how battery range has improved exponentially over the past few years. For a large luxury SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive.

“Add to this rapid charging with up to 250kW, allowing a 10-80 percent charge in 30 minutes, and the adage that ‘EVs can’t go far’ has been very much consigned to the history books.”

Driver Sam Clark added that since the crew first started setting records, “we have noticed how much more driving it is taking to achieve them”.

