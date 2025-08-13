Polestar sets new world record with 581-mile electric road trip

A standard Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor, driving on UK roads, has set a Guinness World Record for longest journey on a single charge.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

A Polestar 3 electric SUV has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey travelled on a single charge.

The feat, which was achieved on UK public roads, saw an unmodified Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor achieve a staggering 581.3 miles without a recharging stop.

A judge from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to adjudicate the attempt.

Paulina Sapinska used a combination of video footage, odometer readings, GPS readings and battery level data to monitor the record run.

EV efficiency target beaten

The record was set by professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker. They recorded an impressive figure of 5.13 miles per kWh.

It took 22 hours 57 minutes to complete the record run, with the driver switched every three hours.

The Polestar 3 achieved its official WLTP range figure of 438 miles with 20 percent battery capacity still remaining. Once the display showed zero percent, the vehicle travelled a further eight miles.

An AA crew was on hand to assist if the Polestar wasn’t close to a charger when the battery was exhausted. In the end, the crew was not needed.

‘Exponential improvements’

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK MD, said the new world record “goes to show how battery range has improved exponentially over the past few years. For a large luxury SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive.

“Add to this rapid charging with up to 250kW, allowing a 10-80 percent charge in 30 minutes, and the adage that ‘EVs can’t go far’ has been very much consigned to the history books.”

Driver Sam Clark added that since the crew first started setting records, “we have noticed how much more driving it is taking to achieve them”.

ALSO READ:

Kia Picanto city car range simplified with prices from £16,695

Volkswagen reveals retro-inspired ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice

Wild 788hp supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse hits UK roads

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Best family SUVs to buy in 2025

Motoring Research team - 0
SUVs are hugely popular family cars. We round up 10 of the best, including the BMW X3, Dacia Bigster and Renault Scenic E-Tech.

How to quickly clear hot air from inside your car

Motoring Research team - 0
Feeling the heat while driving? Here is how to clear hot air from your car, using both the windows and air-conditioning.

Opinion: Is IndyCar’s Alex Palou now too good for F1?

John Redfern - 0
After claiming his fourth Indycar Drivers’ title in five years, Spain’s Alex Palou has already cemented himself as an all-time great.

Alpine A290 hot hatch now from £295 a month

John Redfern - 0
A new Alpine A290 finance offer with 1.9 percent APR can be combined with the government’s Electric Car Grant discount of £1,500.