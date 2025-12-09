Drive a virtual Polestar 5 to win a real trip to Sweden

A UK-wide Polestar competition will see drivers compete in the Gran Turismo 7 video game, before a live final in London.

John Redfern
The Polestar 5 electric GT was recently added to Gran Turismo 7, following real-world testing of the 871hp four-door

Video game enthusiasts will have the opportunity to win a trip to Sweden, simply by driving a digital Polestar 5.

Polestar Space retail locations across the UK will host Gran Turismo 7 simulators this winter, allowing fans to compete in the nationwide challenge.

The fastest drivers at each Polestar Space will be invited to a live grand final, where they can prove if they truly are the fastest virtual racer

Whoever emerges as the top driver at the final – being held at the Polestar Space in Battersea Power Station, London – will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Swedish marque’s homeland.

A virtual drive of the Polestar 5

Polestar 5 Gran Turismo 7 Challenge

The competition follows the addition of the 871hp Polestar 5 electric grand tourer to the Gran Turismo 7 game. The car was previously revealed at the Gran Turismo World Series event in Los Angeles.

Polestar engineers worked with experts from Polyphony Digital, the creators of the Gran Turismo games, to ensure the car delivers a similar driving experience to the real thing.

Matt Galvin, managing director of Polestar UK said: “We’re excited to bring this Gran Turismo 7 competition to Polestar Spaces across the country and give customers a first taste of the Polestar 5 months before it arrives on UK roads. 

“It’s a fun, accessible way for people to experience our new electric four-door GT in a completely different setting, while adding a bit of healthy competition along the way. We can’t wait to see who claims the crown as our very first Polestar 5 UK champion.”

Multiple chances to win

Polestar 5 Gran Turismo 7 Challenge

The full schedule for the Polestar Gran Turismo 7 simulators will include:

  • Polestar Sheffield: 11 December 2025 to 7 January 2026
  • Polestar Cribbs Causeway: 11 December 2025 to 7 January 2026
  • Polestar Battersea: 8 January 2026 to 3 February 2026
  • Polestar Solihull: 9 January to 3 February 2026

No booking is required; racing fans can simply turn up and set their fastest lap. Those unable to get to a Polestar Space will be able to experience the Polestar 5 in Gran Turismo 7 instead. 

The game offers the option to take part in a worldwide time trial on a virtual Brands Hatch circuit. The overall winner will receive an exclusive trip to Fukuoka, Japan, to attend the World Finals of the Gran Turismo World Series.

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric

