You can now buy an Ohme electric car charger from Currys

A partnership between Currys and Ohme will see home EV chargers available to buy in stores.

Offering EV chargers directly to consumers represents a first for the electrical retailer, which has 298 stores spread across the UK.

Ohme charging devices will initially be made available online by Currys. Sales will subsequently be rolled out across 50 of the company’s flagship stores.

Smart tech for cheaper charging

Ohme currently offers two smart EV charging devices, both of which are designed to be compatible with tariffs from all energy providers.

New electric vehicle chargers sold since June 2022 must come with smart functions included. This allows the charger to connect with the electricity grid intelligently, meaning the user can take advantage of off-peak hours.

Making use of a 7p per kWh smart tariff would see a driver covering 6,800 miles a year pay just £119 a year for EV charging. By comparison, a 24.5p/kWh standard variable tariff would cost £416 for the same mileage.

Ohme also notes that driving the same distance in an equivalent petrol car would cost £1,100 in fuel.

‘A natural step’ for customers

“With EV sales in the UK up more than 10 percent this year, this new partnership between Currys and Ohme chargers was a natural step to offer to our customers,” said Zoe Lucid, senior buyer at Currys.

“Ohme’s award-winning chargers and reputation for excellent customer service meant it was the obvious choice for Currys’ customers, helping them to make more sustainable choices combined with cutting-edge technology.”

Ohme has become the official charging provider for the Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai in the UK. Buyers of new electric Vauxhalls can receive a free Ohme charger, too.

