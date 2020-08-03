New Toyota Yaris from £189 a month on 0% finance

The new Toyota Yaris is now on sale in the UK with the firm offering 42 months’ 0 percent finance with monthly costs starting from £189.

The three-year and six-month finance deal is on the mid-grade Yaris Hybrid Design, which costs from £20,970 on the road.

Toyota asks for a £4,311 deposit, and then takes £189 a month for 42 months, with a guaranteed future value of £8,910.

Not only will customers save on finance costs, they’ll also pay less in running costs: the new Yaris Hybrid is 22 percent more fuel-efficient, cutting monthly fuel bills.

All models are well equipped too, with the entry-level Yaris Hybrid Icon coming with 7.0-inch touchscreen, 16-inch alloys, automatic air con, reversing camera and the Toyota Safety Sense active safety kit.

Yaris Hybrid Design, likely to be the best-seller, adds machined alloys, a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, LED lights, rear privacy glass and a sportier instrument display.

Yaris Hybrid Dynamic has 17-inch alloys, front sports seats, dual-zone climate control, JBL premium sound system and part-synthetic leather upholstery.

Yaris Hybrid Excel, meanwhile, has auto-fold door mirrors, blind spot monitor and ‘intelligent clearance sonars’ with auto-braking.

Yaris Hybrid Launch Edition

The new fourth-generation Toyota Yaris is available in special launch Edition guise.

This is painted in Tokyo Fusion Red with an Eclipse Black Pearlescent bi-tone finish – it’s the colour pictured here.

Based on Dynamic, it includes auto-fold door mirrors, blind spot monitor, a 10.0-inch colour head-up display, auto-dim rear-view mirror and clear blue ambient interior lighting.

The Yaris Hybrid Launch Edition costs £24,005: expensive, until you clock that the bi-tone paint finish alone is worth £1,180…

2020 Toyota Yaris prices

Yaris Hybrid Icon: £19,910

Yaris Hybrid Design: £20,970

Yaris Hybrid Dynamic: £21,920

Yaris Hybrid Excel: £22,220

Yaris Hybrid Launch Edition: £24,005

