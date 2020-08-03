New Toyota Yaris from £189 a month on 0% finance
The new Toyota Yaris is now on sale in the UK with the firm offering 42 months’ 0 percent finance with monthly costs starting from £189.
The three-year and six-month finance deal is on the mid-grade Yaris Hybrid Design, which costs from £20,970 on the road.
Toyota asks for a £4,311 deposit, and then takes £189 a month for 42 months, with a guaranteed future value of £8,910.
Not only will customers save on finance costs, they’ll also pay less in running costs: the new Yaris Hybrid is 22 percent more fuel-efficient, cutting monthly fuel bills.
All models are well equipped too, with the entry-level Yaris Hybrid Icon coming with 7.0-inch touchscreen, 16-inch alloys, automatic air con, reversing camera and the Toyota Safety Sense active safety kit.
Yaris Hybrid Design, likely to be the best-seller, adds machined alloys, a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, LED lights, rear privacy glass and a sportier instrument display.
Yaris Hybrid Dynamic has 17-inch alloys, front sports seats, dual-zone climate control, JBL premium sound system and part-synthetic leather upholstery.
Yaris Hybrid Excel, meanwhile, has auto-fold door mirrors, blind spot monitor and ‘intelligent clearance sonars’ with auto-braking.
Yaris Hybrid Launch Edition
The new fourth-generation Toyota Yaris is available in special launch Edition guise.
This is painted in Tokyo Fusion Red with an Eclipse Black Pearlescent bi-tone finish – it’s the colour pictured here.
Based on Dynamic, it includes auto-fold door mirrors, blind spot monitor, a 10.0-inch colour head-up display, auto-dim rear-view mirror and clear blue ambient interior lighting.
The Yaris Hybrid Launch Edition costs £24,005: expensive, until you clock that the bi-tone paint finish alone is worth £1,180…
2020 Toyota Yaris prices
- Yaris Hybrid Icon: £19,910
- Yaris Hybrid Design: £20,970
- Yaris Hybrid Dynamic: £21,920
- Yaris Hybrid Excel: £22,220
- Yaris Hybrid Launch Edition: £24,005
