Eat out to help out… at motorway service areas

Motorway services operator Roadchef is participating in the government’s ‘eat out to help out’ scheme. It means that you can enjoy a 50 percent discount when dining at selected motorway services.

The ‘eat out to help out’ scheme is designed to give a boost to the UK hospitality industry, which has been struggling since lockdown measures were introduced in March. It is hoped that the initiative will encourage customers to eat out, now that lockdown measures are easing.

Discounts are available from Monday to Wednesday throughout August, with a maximum £10 available per person.

Meals at all catering outlets without Roadchef’s main buildings will be eligible for the discount. Outlets include McDonald’s, Costa, Leon, Fresh Food Cafe, Cornish Bakery, Chozen Noddle and Restbite. The discounts are not available at Drive Thru outlets and restaurants located outside the main buildings.

The ‘eat out to help out’ discount is also at motorway services operated by Moto. This means you can get £10 off the price of food at Eat & Drink Co, KFC, Burger King, Costa, Arlo’s, Bar & Grill and Chow.

Similarly, Welcome Break is taking part in the scheme. A 50 percent discount is available at Burger King, Starbucks, The Good Breakfast, Chopsti, Harry Ramsden, KFC, Pret and Pizza Express.

In all cases, the discount is only available when you eat in. The scheme is not valid on takeaway orders.

Motorists who enjoy fine dining will be pleased to discover that Tebay and Gloucester Services are also taking part in the scheme. Discounts are available in the ‘Kitchen’ on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

Announcing the scheme, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Our restaurants, cafes and bars play a vital role in our economy, employing more than a million people. They have been hit hard by coronavirus, so it’s vital we do everything we can to help them recover.

“Our ‘eat out to help out’ scheme is deigned to get more customers through the door – protecting jobs by giving businesses the confidence to retain and hire staff.”

To find a restaurant that’s registered for the scheme, visit the government website.

