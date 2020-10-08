‘Noise cameras’ to snare London supercar drivers

‘Noise cameras' have been installed in West London to tackle drivers using local streets as ‘racetracks’. More than 130 have been caught.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Noise camera

‘Noise cameras’ have been installed in West London to tackle supercar drivers using the streets as ‘racetracks’. That’s according to news published by the BBC.

The cameras, which have a 74 decibel (dB) noise threshold, were activated more than 130 times in the first 11 days. Offending drivers are issued with a warning that they face a fine if caught a second time.

Fines of between £100 and £2,500 are likely, while persisting offenders may have their vehicles seized.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea installed the noise cameras after receiving complaints that local roads were a ‘magnet for Lamborghinis and Ferraris’.

And it’s not just supercars: a Range Rover on Sloane Street triggered the camera at just under 100dB.

‘Disruptive and irritating’

To date, the loudest sound measured is 104dB – the equivalent of a helicopter flying overhead.

Johnny Thalassites, Kensington’s lead member for transport, “Residents have had enough of drivers using our streets as a racetrack. 

“Supercars look good and most drivers are considerate. But when they they’re not, it is disruptive and irritating for people living and working in the area.”

Bugatti Veyron in London

Announcing the trials of noise cameras in 2019, then-transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “Noise pollution makes the lives of people in communities across Britain an absolute misery and has very serious health impacts.

“This is why I am determined to crack down on the nuisance drivers who blight our streets.

“New technology will help us lead the way in making our towns and cities quieter, and I look forward to seeing how these exciting new cameras could work.”

The noise limit is 74dB

New cars must meet Europe-wide noise limits. These have been reduced from 82dB in 1978 to the current limit of 74dB established in 2016. Off-road vehicles are permitted to be 1dB louder, while wheelchair accessible and armoured vehicles can be 2dB louder.

The Vehicle Certification Agency says it is illegal to modify the exhaust system of a vehicle to make it noisier the the level recorded for that model at type approval. The police can take action if a vehicle silencer doesn’t work or a driver is behaving in a way that creates too much noise.

Tyre fitter with tyre label

There are also noise limits on tyres. Since November 2012, all new tyres have been graded and labelled to show how noisy they are.

Could the installation of noise cameras prompt a rise in demand for electric sports cars and supercars in West London? The likes of the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan offer the performance to take on a Ferrari or Lamborghini, but without the soundtrack to trigger a camera. Time will tell.

ALSO READ:

McLaren 765LT (2020) review

Ferrari F8 Tributo (2020) review

Lexus LC 500 Convertible (2020) review

Related Articles

Car News

When is the official UK ban on new petrol, diesel...

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has confirmed that sales of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars will be banned in 2040. But it could be brought forward to 2030.
Read more
Car News

Bath Clean Air Zone confirmed for March 2021

Richard Aucock - 0
New Bath CAZ charges up to £100 for the heaviest emitters – but passenger cars and motorcycles will remain free to enter.
Read more
Car News

Car rental customers are prioritising sanitised vehicles, not discounts

Richard Aucock - 0
The top priorities of car rental customers during the Covid-19 pandemic are sanitised vehicles and robust social distancing measures
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

How wrapping your motor could invalidate your car insurance

Advice Motoring Research - 1
If your car has been wrapped and you don't declare it, your insurance could be void. We explain the rules around car wraps.
Read more

Lexus LC 500 Convertible (2020) review

Car Reviews Richard Aucock - 0
The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is a striking and proudly Japanese luxury car – and a very enjoyable roof-down GT.
Read more

6 surprising ways to cut the cost of car insurance

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Here are six ways to cut the cost of your car insurance premium, including getting married and tweaking your job title.
Read more

Highways England trials inflatable roadworks barrier

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Motorists in the West Midlands are set to see a new roadside feature when driving through roadworks – a bold and bright inflatable barrier
Read more

News

$33,000 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI breaks auction website records

John Redfern - 0
This original-owner 1983 Rabbit GTI attracted a incredible winning bid when auctioned on the Bring a Trailer website
Read more

Geneva 2018: the best new SUVs and trucks

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
With the world in love with the SUV, we’ve selected 10 of the best on show at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show
Read more

Honda has built its 400 MILLIONTH motorcycle since 1949

Richard Aucock - 0
Honda was founded in 1948 and produced its very first motorcycle in 1949. 70 years later, it has built its 400 millionth
Read more

Features

Police will use military drone to catch dangerous drivers

Ethan Jupp - 0
The Metropolitan Police will employ a military drone to spot dangerous driving in London. The drone will operate between 22 and 26 July 2019.
Read more

This Swede is the world’s smartest driver

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Super Swede: Sweden's Anders Lindstrom has been named the smartest driver at the inaugural FIA Smart Driving Challenge final in Paris.
Read more

Australian Ford legend celebrated with three-way battle at Mount Panorama

John Redfern - 0
Mustang debut also gives Supercar series fans a taste of what to expect in 2019
Read more

Reviews

How to avoid distractions behind the wheel

Ethan Jupp - 0
What distractions get us most when we're driving, and how can we avoid them? Here's our guide to staying on your game behind the wheel
Read more

The popular car insurance myths: busted

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Did you know that fitting a security device could actually increase the cost of your car insurance? Meanwhile, comprehensive cover could be the cheapest.
Read more

What are logbook loans – and are they a good idea?

Andrew Brady - 0
They're an easy, quick source of cash, but should you take out a logbook loan?
Read more

Advice

Do you really need winter tyres?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Winter is coming, so should you invest in a set of winter tyres? Here's our guide to choosing the right winter rubber
Read more

What are Clean Air Zones and how will they affect you?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
A Clean Air Zone (CAZ) is an area in which a local authority has introduced measures to tackle air pollution. Here's what that means for drivers
Read more

1 in 4 motorists switch car insurer after a claim

Richard Aucock - 0
Frustrations during the claims process sends policy holders fleeing
Read more