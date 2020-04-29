A leading UK tyre retailer is giving away free tyres to local NHS and emergency servics workers.

Kwik Fit is asking people to nominate someone who deserves a free set of tyres as a way of saying thank you to the frontline workers across the country.

To make a nomination, you need to visit your local Kwik Fit centre’s Facebook page and complete the entry requirements. Entries must be submitted by midday on Monday 4 May.

You can nominate yourself if you think you deserve a free set of tyres.

In total, 64 local heroes will be selected to receive four tyres. Winners will be drawn at random from all nominations received during the giveaway period.

‘Say thank you to these heroes’

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “Throughout the last few weeks we have served many NHS and blue-light workers at our centres, both in emergency vehicles and in their own cars, so our staff have heard lots of stories from the frontline.

“One of our centre managers had the idea to provide community nurses with protective seat and steering wheel covers and gloves and we have now provided hundreds of thousands of these across the country.

“Offering free sets of tyres is a further way that we can say thank you to these heroes for keeping the nation rolling. We encourage anyone who would like to nominate a local hero to visit their nearest Kwik Fit centre’s Facebook page and let us know the reasons for their nomination.”

Kwik Fit is also providing a 10 percent discount off all its products for NHS workers and is raising money through its website.

Other tyre retailer schemes

Here’s a selection of initiatives and schemes being rolled out by the major UK tyre retailers:

ATS Euromaster is offering a discount to the fire service, police, NHS, ambulance service and armed forces via its Hero Club scheme

is offering a discount to the fire service, police, NHS, ambulance service and armed forces via its Hero Club scheme Halfords is offering free motoring and bicycle checks for NHS and emergency workers, along with a 10 percent discount on tyres

is offering free motoring and bicycle checks for NHS and emergency workers, along with a 10 percent discount on tyres Blackcircles.com has a 15 percent discount for NHS workers when buying Avon, Michelin, Kumho, Yokohama and Nankang tyres

