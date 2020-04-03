Look after your tyres in the lockdownShutterstock

How to care for your car tyres while not driving

/0 Comments/in /by

How to buy the right tyres for your car

The requirement to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown presents new challenges for looking after your car.

Tyres are among the components that can suffer most from sitting still, so here is how to keep them healthy when the car isn’t in use. These tips are provided by Falken Tyres.

Visually check your tyres

It sounds obvious, but you should be doing this regularly – regardless of the pandemic. If you’re not driving much, or at all, this may be a good time to source replacement tyres if needed.

If the tyres are worn, cut, bulging, have flat spots, are cracking, or are out of date, it’s time to change. Check they are inflated to the recommended pressures and wearing evenly, too.

Valve caps

Get a Grip tyre campaign to get young drivers educated

The valve cap is another important part of the tyre. This stops dirt and moisture getting in and causing damage to the stems. They are, however, small and easy items to lose.

Over-inflate your tyres

To make sure your tyres don’t get too low while the car stands for a while, over-inflate them by around 15 PSI.

For most cars, this will take the tyres to between 40 PSI and 45 PSI. Over-inflation can also prevent flat-spots.

Jack up your car

Look after your tyres in the lockdown

Another way of avoiding flat-spots, or excess pressure loss, is to put your car on axle stands.

This takes the weight off the tyres, relieving the load. ‘Tyre trainers’ can also help. 

Store your car in a garage

One of the best ways to protect your tyres is keep them out of the sun. If leaving your car for a long period, park it in the shade, or in a garage.

If you have spare tyres, such as winter tyres, make sure they are stored appropriately as well.

 

Motoring Research will use the information you provide on this form to contact you with regular newsletter updates only. Please confirm that you are happy to receive newsletter information from us by the below methods:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at contact@motoringresearch.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.