Skoda dealers take cars home for lockdown tours

Skoda’s showroom staff are, quite literally, taking their work home with them. By using 4G and video technology, a Skoda representative can provide a customer with a virtual tour of their chosen car.

Skoda says it handled hundreds of video calls in the first week since the service went live.This comes amid lockdown measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Live demonstrations are available for the Kamiq, Superb, Octavia and Karoq, while pre-recorded video footage is available for the rest of the Skoda range.

John French, head of sales operations at Skoda UK, said: “Our dedicated specialists have been quick to adapt to the current environment and we have worked extremely hard to ensure they can continue offering support to our customers when they need it. I’d like to thank these colleagues for opening up their homes to enable us to provide this service to customers.

”We’re here to support in any way we can during these challenging times and more than anything, I hope our customers and their families are keeping safe and well.”

Electric Citigo sold out

In a separate development, Skoda has removed the Citigo-e iV from sale. The decision was made after Skoda sold its initial batch of 400 units, with the allocation spoken for by mid-March.

The electric car will be available again when production restarts following the coronavirus pandemic. If you fancy an electric city car in the meantime, your best options are the similar Volkswagen e-Up and Seat Mii Electric.

A spokesperson for Skoda told Autocar: “We had lofty expectations for the car and customer demand was exceptionally high. As a result, it sold out quicker than expected.”

The Seat Mii Electric is available for just shy of £20,000, while the Volkswagen e-Up costs £21,000. These prices are after the government plug-in car grant has been deducted.