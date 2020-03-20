NHS staff offered 75 percent discount on car insurance

A temporary car insurance provider has announced that working NHS staff will be eligible for a discount of 75 percent. This is in support of those working the frontline to combat the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new discount is in place from 19 March. It’s a specific aid to those NHS workers whose local links are limited or are trying to avoid public transport.

Insurance could be a financial blockade to these staff members getting into their own personal transport. To get the discount, applicants need only show photo proof of their NHS badge. They will be in line to receive a 75 percent refund on their policy.

This temporary insurance provides cover for anything from one hour to 30 days.

“As a nation we are indebted to the amazing frontline NHS staff working tirelessly round the clock to care for the country as we fight the coronavirus,” said Jean-Baptiste Limate, CEO of Veygo.

“To help ease any concerns over getting to and from work we are offering a 75 percent discount on our temporary car insurance policies. In the event public transport is limited, we want to ensure NHS staff can get to work safely.

“This may mean borrowing a car, car sharing with a colleague and sharing driving duties or driving to work in your own car. Our policies offer the protection for these unexpected circumstances, so they travel with peace of mind that themselves, their vehicle and other road users are covered.”