Driving tests CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Driving tests scheduled for Thursday 19 and Friday 20 March 2020 have been postponed. This is due to the unfolding coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) made the announcement yesterday. It says that driving tests will be rebooked, free of charge, as soon as possible. Learner drivers will receive an email from the DVSA as soon as the test has been rearranged.

Earlier, the DVSA had said that driving tests would continue as normal. This latest update suggests that future tests could be put on hold, but there’s no confirmation regarding dates beyond this week.

Learner drivers are being told to stay at home if they are showing signs of coronavirus symptoms. These include a high temperature and a continuous cough.

Driving, theory and instructor tests WILL NOT GO AHEAD for applicants with these symptoms. This also applies to driving instructors or anyone accompanying the person sitting the test.

How to cancel your driving test

Applicants showing signs of the coronavirus may cancel a driving test, free of charge, even at short notice. If the test is more than three working days away, this can be done online.

For theory tests within the next three working days, drivers should email the DVSA giving their full name name, driving licence number, test booking reference, full address and postcode, and date of birth. The email address is: customercare@pearson.com.

For driving tests within the next three working days, drivers should email the DVSA with their full name name, driving licence number and test booking reference. The email address is customerservices@dvsa.gov.uk.

If the test is cancelled by the DVSA, drivers will be sent a new date. Drivers can apply for a refund of out-of-pocket expenses if the test is cancelled at short notice.

‘Respect the unprecedented measures’

Tom Hixon, head of instructor support at Bill Plant Driving School, said: “We’re sure that there are many test-ready Britons around the UK that are going to be disappointed by this news, however we all need to respect the unprecedented measures set by the DVSA via government advice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We trust the DVSA will take this time to consider their ongoing approach to driving tests moving forwards, and ensuring that the safety of the students, driving instructors and examiners is at the forefront of everything that happens.

“Waiting times at test centres will always vary. Your driving instructor will always be best placed to advise on this and will manage this with their pupils accordingly. Positively, it will allow the pupils to have more time to practise and perfect their safe driving skills – whether that be with their qualified driving instructor or through private practice with their family.”

For the latest information, visit the page dedicated to coronavirus updates.