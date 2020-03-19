Halfords launches ZERO CONTACT servicing and repairs

Halfords has launched a true zero-contact servicing and repair facility to help combat the coronavirus. The service is available to self-isolating and social distancing motorists.

Technicians from Halfords’ mobile vans fleet will come to your home to work on your car without any contact whatsoever. This includes its Mobile Expert and Tyres On The Drive services.

Motorists can book online or via telephone. They will have to make sure their vehicle is in a suitable place to be worked on, and set a pre-agreed safe place for things like keys and locking wheel nuts. After the work is complete, the driver will be notified on their phone and can check the vehicle with the technician at a safe distance. This makes this a truly contact-free service.

Tyres On The Drive offers tyre repair and replacement, while Mobile Expert deals with batteries, oil changes, windscreen chips and other services.

“By introducing a contact-free fittings and repairs service, we believe we will give customers who are staying indoors or self-isolating the option of still being able to drive when they really need to, while also protecting our technicians,” said Karl Baker from Halfords.

Yesterday, Halfords confirmed that in light of the self-isolation situation, it would also waive any MOT rebooking fees, that would otherwise be incurred in a retest cancellation. Halfords joins a number of companies in the automotive sector in the UK collaborating to work against coronavirus in various ways.