New Vauxhall Corsa GSE: 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds for £32,995

The new 2026 Corsa GSE is Vauxhall’s most powerful hot supermini ever, with a heady 281hp giving it a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 181hp per tonne.

The electric hot hatchback also serves up a lightning-fast 0-62mph time of only 5.5 seconds.

Despite the flagship Corsa’s performance, prices have been kept relatively accessible – starting from £32,995.

This is partly thanks to the Vauxhall Corsa GSE being eligible for the Electric Car Grant, which provides a £1,500 saving off the list price of £34,495.

Open for orders now, the new Corsa GSE follows in the tyre tracks of the classic Vauxhall Nova GTE and GSI, Corsa GSI and Corsa VXR.

It is the hatchback alternative to the electric Vauxhall Mokka GSE, recently driven by Motoring Research.

Performance-tuned GSE chassis

Vauxhall has really gone to town with the chassis of the Corsa GSE. Developed at the Nurburgring circuit in Germany, it’s lower by 24mm at the front and 11mm at the rear. It also has a 54mm wider front track and is 20mm broader at the rear.

The springs are up to 67 percent stiffer and Vauxhall has even fitted a new rear axle with a 30.8mm anti-roll bar, giving a huge 153 percent increase in rear roll stiffness.

New dampers feature hydraulic bump stops, plus there are GSE-specific suspension bushes all round.

That’s not all. The steering has a reduced 14.5 ratio for faster response, and there’s a new knuckle setup to help deploy all that power through the front wheels.

Alcon four-piston front brake calipers clamp 355mm discs – and if you select Sport mode, regenerative braking is disabled, so it only uses hydraulic brake performance ‘for optimal pedal feel’.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE buyers can choose from two different types of tyre for the 18-inch wheels. As standard, it comes with high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, which gives a 220-mile range.

The eco-focused alternative is the Hankook Ventus S1 evo3 tyre. These provide a 12-mile increase in range, taking it up to the headline 232 miles.

The Corsa GSE has a 54kWh battery, of which 51kWh is useable. DC rapid-charge capability of 100kW means it can go from 0-80 percent in 30 minutes – and standard sat-nav will help you locate those rapid chargers on your next road-trip.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE design

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE is a relatively understated hot hatch on the outside. It features a front bumper with larger air intakes, complemented by a front splitter.

At the rear, there is a GSE-specific bumper and black roof spoiler, while high-gloss black wheelarch extensions are set off by GSE badging.

The black, diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels have a three-spoke design in tribute to the Nova GTE, and conceal yellow Alcon brake calipers.

Carbon Black is the standard paint colour, with Voltaic Blue, Contour White, Crustal Silver and Graphic Grey all available as £650 options.

Inside, the deep, hip-hugging seats, trimmed in Alcantara and retro tartan, are complemented by a flat-bottomed, Alcantara-covered steering wheel.

The 10.0-inch infotainment screen has a Corsa GSE-specific display showing G-force, acceleration and torque values, along with battery management and more.

Yes, as seen in the picture above, the new Vauxhall Corsa GSE even has yellow seatbelts.

Come back to Motoring Research soon for our review of the Corsa GSE – and the related Peugeot 208 GTI.

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