Vauxhall Mokka GSE 2026 review

The Vauxhall Mokka GSE marks the return of a classic performance nameplate – now applied to an electric crossover SUV. John Redfern finds out how this retro reboot fares on the road and track.

Vauxhall has a lengthy back-catalogue of performance cars, ranging from hot hatchbacks and the formidable Lotus Carlton, through to Australian-built V8 monsters and even VXR-badged people carriers.

The launch of the Mokka GSE marks another new step in the history of hot Vauxhalls. It becomes the marque’s first sporty electric crossover, and one with a genuine motorsport pedigree.

Beneath its relatively unassuming body, the GSE shares a platform with other performance models in the vast Stellantis family. It can count the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce as relatives, although Vauxhall has been keen to stamp its own signature on the Mokka.

The British marque chose the fast and formidable Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire to launch the Mokka GSE, which should tell you how confident the company feels about the car’s ability.

Up for the Rally Cup

At first glance, the Mokka GSE offers few hints at the sporty makeover underneath. Its front and rear bumpers are new, as are the aero-optimised 20-inch alloy wheels, but you could be forgiven for thinking this was just another Mokka on the school run.

Alcon four-piston brake calipers, painted in eye-searing yellow, are the biggest visual clue to something more special. The colour features throughout the GSE, providing a neat link to the livery of the Mokka GSE in the 2026 ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup (where it is raced by Ioan Lloyd and Sion Williams).

Vauxhall’s rally car has donated more than just its yellow highlights, though. In fact, the road-going model uses exactly the same electric powertrain as found in the motorsport model.

This means a 51kWh battery driving an electric motor with 281hp and 254lb ft of torque. All this is sent to the front wheels via a ‘proper’ Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential.

A 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds and a 124mph top speed make the Mokka GSE the fastest fully electric Vauxhall to date.

True motorsport engineering included

Deploying maximum power in the GSE requires you to engage Sport mode, with Normal mode capping output at 231hp. Selecting the Eco setting drops this down to 190hp, limits the car’s top speed to 93mph, and gives a notably more sluggish feel to the accelerator pedal.

You can tell the effort that has gone into the Mokka GSE from the endless list of bespoke components fitted. Its suspension has been lowered by 10mm, with front and rear spring rates increased, and the rear anti-roll bar made 189 percent stiffer.

There are also new steering knuckles that work with a quicker rack to reduce the amount of arm twirling needed, but still maintain the Mokka’s regular turning circle.

Grippy Michelin Pilot Sport EV rubber is standard, although Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 tyres are optional. The latter are required to give the Mokka GSE its maximum possible battery range of 209 miles, but the Michelins I sampled are best suited to track use.

The surprising track star

The Mokka GSE is a contender for the most surprising track-day car in recent memory. All that motorsport engineering really shines through.

A kerb weight of just under 1,600kg means the GSE is no featherweight, but it manages to change direction with purpose.

Around the high-speed corners of Croft circuit, the Mokka feels planted and focussed, but with a surprising degree of adjustability on the limit. Lifting off the accelerator mid-corner allows a hint of oversteer before the stability control intervenes to sort things out.

With Sport mode selected, the GSE can punch rapidly out of corners, the limited-slip differential working hard to minimise torque steer.

In reality, few Mokka GSE owners are likely to venture beyond the car park of any given race track, but they will miss out on how much fun this Vauxhall can actually be.

Road route in the Vauxhall Mokka GSE

On the road, the Mokka GSE retains the same sense of engagement, although its track-tuned suspension undoubtedly makes for a firm ride. It’s not quite a deal-breaker, but it could certainly come as a shock to anyone who assumes this is just a more potent Mokka.

Having a higher driving position helps when placing the car on country roads, although torque steer when exiting corners becomes more obvious on rougher tarmac.

The Alcon brakes are suitably strong, with Sport mode disconnecting the regenerative braking for greater feel. However, it also creates a longer pedal travel, which can be a little unnerving.

Not having regen braking, and using the full 281hp, means Sport mode has a noticeable impact on battery range. Compared to the official figure of just over 200 miles, driving the Mokka GSE like its rallying cousin can easily see range tumble to less than 150 miles.

Compatible with DC rapid chargers of up to 100kW, replenishing the GSE from empty to 80 percent will take around 30 minutes.

Inside the Vauxhall Mokka GSE

Given the minimalist exterior makeover the Mokka GSE has received, it should come as no surprise that the interior changes are equally restrained.

Up front, you’ll find bespoke GSE heated sport seats with integrated headrests, plus retro-inspired Alcantara upholstery and yellow accent stitching. They do the job of being comfortable and supportive, while also bringing a dash of colour to an otherwise grey and black cabin.

Other highlights are limited to a heated steering wheel with a flattened top and bottom, aluminium pedals and bespoke GSE digital gauges for the 10-inch central touchscreen.

Beyond that, the cabin is all standard Vauxhall Mokka, meaning sensible practicality but little in the way of design flair.

A boot capacity of 310 litres is smaller than found in the Abarth 600e or Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, but should be sufficient for family life. The electric Ford Puma Gen-E can swallow 523 litres of luggage, but cannot match the Mokka GSE’s performance.

Adding up the costs of performance

Adding to the appeal of the Mokka GSE are costs that look very competitive in a strong EV marketplace.

Prices start at £36,995, but the Mokka GSE qualifies for band two of the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme. This means taxpayers’ money gives a £1,500 haircut to this figure, bringing it down to £35,495.

More importantly for most potential customers, the Mokka GSE is already attracting some particularly keen leasing deals, with monthly rental costs starting from less than £300.

A strong level of standard specification includes a reversing camera, Matrix LED headlights, climate control air-con, wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless charger. The only options are a gloss black-painted bonnet (£250) or the range-boosting Goodyear Eagle tyres (£100).

Verdict: Vauxhall Mokka GSE

Launching an electric SUV with a circuit drive is undoubtedly a bold move, but it demonstrates the confidence that Vauxhall clearly has in the Mokka GSE. That self-assurance is justified, though, with this compact EV being far more capable on-track than anyone would believe.

You can blame the latter partly on the understated styling, which would benefit from shouting a little louder about the GSE’s rally-winning pedigree.

The Mokka GSE’s motorsport-proven origins have resulted in a family car that offers genuine driver engagement, even if its ride quality can be troubled by some of the UK’s dreadful roads. A battery range of 200 miles (or less) will also limit its appeal to some, but some compensation is offered by the Mokka GSE’s relatively low price.

Vauxhall has built one of the performance surprises of the year her, and the Mokka GSE is easy to recommend to anyone after an electric SUV that is fun to drive.

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