Car rental firm says EV demand up 139% in a year

Car rental firm Europcar reports EV rental days rocketed from 228k in 2023 to more than 1.2 million days in 2024 – a 139 percent increase.

Europcar’s 44,000-strong UK fleet also now comprises 14 percent of cars that are either electric or plug-in hybrid.

Tailpipe emissions are also being reduced in rental vehicle delivery and collection, with the firm increasing the use of electric cars and e-bikes.

More than 1 million miles were driven by electric vehicles last year as part of its Deliver & Collect service – saving over 78,500kg in CO2 emissions.

Head of electric mobility Tom Middleditch said the firm is “committed to helping fleets reduce their environmental impact by enabling them to access a range of electric car and van options”.

2025 will see it continue to increase the proportion of electric and hybrid vehicles on its fleet – with further support to help business and leisure users “make the transition to low and ultimately zero tailpipe emission rental”.

In April, Europcar introduced price parity on electric car and van rental rates for business customers.

As of this year, the firm has also committed to ensuring EVs are at least 80 percent charged at the start of a rental – and only require 20 percent charge on return.

The aim is to “help overcome customer anxiety about charging an electric vehicle ahead of its return”.

ALSO READ:

New Range Rover Electric seen undisguised in cold weather tests

Merging in turn or jumping the queue? A motorist’s guide

Hammond and May race electric plane in ultimate Porsche Taycan